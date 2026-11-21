The New York Rangers have made a few moves recently to try to address the bottom six of their lineup, specifically seeking upgrades for the fourth line, while also filling the void created by Oliver Bjorkstrand hitting IR.

Center Max Sasson was acquired in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2029 fourth-round pick. The speedster will help settle things down the middle where the Rangers have failed to find a capable replacement for Joe Veleno, who was injured in the fourth game of the season.

Sasson will add more offensive upside on the fourth line than veterans Luke Glendening or Glenn Gawdin have. His experience should make him a more trustworthy option than their top prospect, Cole Beaudoin, as well.

With Taylor Raddysh also being recalled, the depth chart is even more crowded for forward Matt Rempe. He has appeared in only six games, and the Rangers are reportedly looking to do right by him, seeking a situation that would enable him to be in the lineup more consistently.

Rangers looking to trade Matt Rempe

Oct 13, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Matt Rempe (73) skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Mollie Walker of the New York Post (subscription required), New York wants to give the towering 6-foot-9 forward a fresh start. Also, general manager and team president Chris Drury would prefer to trade him to a Western Conference team.

Rempe has been deployed in certain situations this season, but he doesn’t seem to fit into the game plan of what head coach Mike Sullivan has created. There are certainly positives that he brings to a team with his size and physicality, but the Rangers are prioritizing a different kind of player now, focusing more on speed and skill.

New York liked him enough to trade other bottom-six forwards, such as Adam Edstrom to the Nashville Predators and Brett Berard to the Montreal Canadiens, this offseason. Rempe survived that purge, but the team is reconsidering its stance and looking to move him a quarter of the way through the 2026-27 season.

No longer waiver-exempt, the Rangers have held him on the NHL roster instead of running the risk of him being claimed by another franchise. The asking price to acquire him likely isn’t very high, but getting anything in return for him is better than losing him for nothing on the waiver wire.

With a cap hit of $975,000 this season, Rempe will be owed a qualifying offer of $1.0725 million as a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

Having no clear path to playing time in New York, it is nice to see the franchise attempt to do right by a player and get them into a situation where they will be able to prove themselves and play more on the ice.