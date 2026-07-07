NY Rangers May Not Be Done Making Changes to Roster
The New York Rangers have done a ton of work with their roster this offseason, looking to improve a group that finished in last place in the Eastern Conference this past season.
Thus far this offseason, the team made nine draft picks, completed eight trades and signed five players in free agency. There are a lot of new faces and, on paper, the team looks much better than the one that ended the 2025-26 campaign.
While the floor is certainly higher and the Rangers will be more competitive, it is anyone’s guess what heights this group can reach. Especially because team president and general manager Chris Drury may not be done making changes.
As shared by Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) in a recent piece making lineup projections, sources believe New York may still be exploring ways to shake up their roster, with their sights set on a forward.
Rangers are still in the market for forward help
“I’ve heard we shouldn’t rule out the Rangers adding another forward this summer. Drury hinted at that, as well. But if the Rangers stand pat, it will be fascinating to see how Sullivan arranges the top-six group above,” Mercogliano wrote.
Right now, that top six looks to be the newly acquired Pavel Dorofeyev, Gabe Perreault, Alexis Lafreniere, free agent signing Oliver Bjorkstrand, Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller.
There is a lot of unproven depth beyond those six, especially at the center spot. Noah Laba looks like he will be the third center to begin the season, and free agent signing Joe Veleno will be fourth.
Eventually, the team would love to see Cole Beaudoin, acquired as part of the return trade package from the Utah Mammoth in the Vincent Trocheck deal, ascend to one of those bottom-two center spots.
Adding to top-six would make sense for Rangers
Bjorkstrand, as the No. 2 right winger, is certainly where the Rangers could look to upgrade. He is perfectly fine as a placeholder, and if a replacement can be acquired, whether it is another signing or in a trade for Braden Schneider, he can slide down the pecking order to improve the bottom six.
His signing also means Willy Cuylle can move back to the third line, where he was most productive and comfortable last season.
With somewhere between $7-8 million in available cap space, Drury has some maneuverability to make another move or two if he so wishes. Keeping the door open when it comes to adding another forward, preferably of the top-six variety, makes a lot of sense when looking at the current roster.
Dealing from newfound depth strength at the blueline to add a forward would make plenty of sense.