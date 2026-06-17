Pressure Mounting on NY Rangers To Make Vincent Trocheck Trade
The New York Rangers were heavily involved in trade negotiations revolving around Vincent Trocheck ahead of the deadline during the 2025-26 regular season.
Discussions got serious enough that the Rangers scratched him from the lineup while talks with other franchises were going on. Alas, they ended up holding onto the veteran center with the belief that the trade market would be stronger during the offseason.
It was a calculated risk, but one that did make sense. Their asking price wasn’t met, and it didn’t hurt to hold onto him for a few more months. His market was expected to grow with more teams being willing to negotiate.
Now that the offseason is officially underway in the NHL following the Carolina Hurricanes' defeat of the Vegas Golden Knights for the 2026 Stanley Cup, the pressure is on New York’s front office to get a Trocheck deal done.
Pressure is on for Rangers to trade Vincent Trocheck this summer
The team will likely have to wait longer than fans would like since Trocheck is no longer viewed as the No. 1 center available in a trade this offseason. That distinction now goes to Dylan Larkin, who requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings.
His addition to the trading block certainly complicates things a little bit for the Rangers, as teams are going to do their due diligence with a player who is three years younger and viewed as closer to being a true No. 1 center.
There should still be a market for Trocheck, who fills a different need than Larkin does. He is an experienced playoff performer, willing to do the dirty work to help a team win games. The veteran is still a solid top-six forward, but on a contending team, he may slot into the third-line center role.
That is where things get a little complicated for New York. They have a relatively steep asking price of a first-round pick, a roster player and a prospect. Ideally, that roster player would be a young player who is ready to contribute right away.
Front office took risk and now needs to capitalize on trade
Teams may not be willing to hit all of those items on the checklist, but that is what team president and general manager Chris Drury is going to have to try to do. He needs to get as good an offer as possible because the Rangers cannot delay making a trade any longer.
The team has already proven that if they don’t get the kind of offer they are looking for, they will just hold onto Trocheck. Doing that a second time is incredibly risky because of all the negative things that could occur.
He will turn 33 years old in July; it is only natural for players to start taking a step back in production entering their mid-30s. A drop in production would certainly hurt his trade value, making it even more difficult to move him.
That is why the pressure is on to make a deal right now. It is hard to envision Trocheck improving his trade value if the team waits to make a deal ahead of the deadline, as this is their best chance to maximize his worth.