NY Rangers Have Been Contacted by Eastern Conference Team for Vincent Trocheck
New York Rangers fans don’t have much confidence in team president and general manager Chris Drury, and rightfully so.
They just watched their favorite team labor through a brutal season, finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference. However, credit needs to be given when credit is due, and he looks to have made the right decision when it comes to trading Vincent Trocheck.
Or in this sense, not trading him. Drury held negotiations with several teams ahead of the NHL trade deadline a few months ago, with the veteran center even being scratched from the lineup in anticipation of a deal. But the Rangers decided not to pull the trigger, thinking they could get better offers in the summer.
That certainly looks like it will come to fruition with the lack of center options available this offseason. There is a ton of interest in Trocheck, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, with one team reportedly already reaching out: the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Maple Leafs have contacted Rangers about Vincent Trocheck
The Maple Leafs are showing interest in Trocheck as a result of the brutal news involving Max Domi. The veteran forward is dealing with some complications from back surgery, which is going to sideline him indefinitely.
That puts Toronto in the market for a second-line center, and Trocheck would be an ideal fit for the franchise. Of course, that is as long as the Maple Leafs aren’t one of the teams on his no-trade list, which will shrink from 12 to 10 teams this summer.
Toronto needs to do everything in its power to appease its star, Auston Matthews. Owning the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft certainly helps, as they will be able to select a dynamic young player with incredibly high upside.
Adding whoever is selected with the No. 1 pick, along with a player of Trocheck’s caliber, would certainly help compensate for the loss of Domi. Trocheck can slot in on the second line behind Matthews, allowing the Maple Leafs to move John Tavares to a more appropriate third-line role as he prepares for his age-35 campaign.
Toronto could be the ideal trade partner for the Rangers. There is some pressure on the front office to improve the roster around Matthews, or questions about his future with the franchise will start to pick up.
Trocheck would address a lot of their needs, but it will cost them. His production, combined with one of the most team-friendly contracts in the NHL, and lack of other center options, has New York in a prime position to cash in on an elite trade chip.