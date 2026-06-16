NY Rangers Top of Wish List in Vincent Trocheck Return Package Revealed
One of the biggest storylines this offseason for the New York Rangers revolves around Vincent Trocheck.
The veteran center is widely expected to be traded this offseason. Rumors of him being on the move aren’t anything new, as the team made him available ahead of the trade deadline in March as well.
Things heated up so much that Trocheck was scratched from the lineup at times. Ultimately, no trade was consummated. Teams weren’t willing to meet the Rangers' asking price at the time, and the front office is hoping that changes this summer.
The asking price reportedly remains the same: a first-round pick, a roster player and a prospect. However, Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic recently provided some insight into how New York is prioritizing return pieces during an episode of The Flying V podcast with 51:42 left in the episode.
Rangers are prioritizing young player in Vincent Trocheck trade talks
Just as was the case a few months ago, the Rangers want the centerpiece of any Trocheck deal to be a young player ready to help the team right away.
“I reported this back at the deadline time, but the Rangers want the centerpiece of that deal to be a young player whose pretty much ready to contribute right away, either already in the NHL or very close to it…So I firmly believe that that is at the top of their wish list and a priority for them in any Trocheck deal,” Mercogliano said.
Given the current state of the team, it shouldn’t be too big of a surprise that what the team president and general manager, Chris Drury, is reportedly prioritizing to acquire in any Trocheck trade package.
New York is coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference this past season. There is a ton of work that needs to be done with the roster to get back into playoff contention, but progress has to be shown.
Adding more young talent to roster is priorty for Rangers
Landing a younger player who better fits the timeline of guys such as Gabe Perreault, Noah Laba, Alexis Lafreniere, Jaroslav Chmelar and whoever they use their first-round picks on in the 2026 NHL Draft makes a lot of sense.
Of course, finding a team that is willing to part ways with such a player is easier said than done. There have been rumors that the Toronto Maple Leafs have been in contact with the Rangers about a potential Trocheck deal, and Matthew Knies would certainly be a player of interest there.
The Minnesota Wild were linked to Trocheck ahead of the trade deadline and could circle back this summer.
What is really complicating things is the addition of Dylan Larkin to the trade block. His request for a trade from the Detroit Red Wings has certainly thrown a bit of a wrench into the game plan for New York.