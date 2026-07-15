NY Rangers Seemingly Out on Another Good Free Agent Target
The New York Rangers have done a lot to improve their roster this offseason, but they were reportedly still on the lookout for more additions.
Specifically, they wanted to add another middle-six forward to the mix. The Rangers acquired two goal-scoring upgrades this summer, making a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights for Pavel Dorofeyev and signing Oliver Bjorkstrand in free agency.
They will be in the top six along with centers Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller and wingers Gabe Perreault and Alexis Lafreniere. Head coach Mike Sullivan will have to figure out which combinations work best, but they still need more forward depth.
Cole Beaudoin, acquired from the Utah Mammoth in the Vincent Trocheck trade, could eventually find his way into the lineup at center. But he is another unproven commodity, which is why it would have made a lot of sense to bring in someone like Patrick Kane.
Patrick Kane deciding between final two teams
Alas, while the veteran free agent remains available on the market, New York isn’t a potential destination for him. Well, the state may be, but the Rangers aren’t the organization he is considering.
As shared by Chris Chelios, via B/R Open Ice on X, Kane told him that he is deciding between two teams to sign with: the Chicago Blackhawks and the Buffalo Sabres.
Kane knows the Blackhawks organization well. He spent the first 15 seasons of his NHL career in Chicago before he was traded to the Blueshirts during his 16th campaign on Feb. 28, 2023. He was a nine-time All-Star with the Blackhawks and helped them win three Stanley Cup titles.
After finishing the 2022-23 campaign with the Rangers, he signed a free agent deal with the Detroit Red Wings. That is where he has spent the last three seasons, continuing to make an impact offensively even as he enters his late 30s.
While certainly not as dynamic and explosive as he was earlier in his career, Kane is still someone who can drive offense and provide elite playmaking ability. He would have been an excellent fit on this New York roster, upgrading their situation on the right wing along with Bjorkstrand and Lafreniere.
With Anthony Mantha also off the board after he signed a two-year deal with the New Jersey Devils, options are limited in free agency for Chris Drury to add another forward to the mix.
Not resolving the situation with Braden Schnedier in a more timely fashion and using precious cap space to bring aboard Joonas Korpisalo could have certainly cost the Rangers a chance to add a desired veteran on the wing.