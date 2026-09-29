NY Rangers Trade for Alexander Nikishin Fell Apart for One Reason

Coming into the offseason, one of the items that the New York Rangers had on their to-do list was to upgrade their depth at the blueline.

The Rangers had an elite No. 1 pairing with Adam Fox on the right and Vladislav Gavrikov on the left. Alas, beyond those two, there wasn’t much to write home about. Their lack of depth became painfully apparent when Fox was sidelined, pushing Braden Schneider and others into first-pairing work alongside Gavrikov.

That issue was addressed this summer, starting with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft being used on Alberts Smits. However, it is fair to say that an audible was called after that, because the team had its sights set on Alexander Nishkin of the Carolina Hurricanes.

According to insider Elliotte Friedman, on a recent episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, he revealed that New York was deep in discussions and that the framework of a deal had been agreed upon. However, there was one reason the trade wasn’t completed: his contract.

Why did Rangers trade for Alexander Nikishin fall through?

Dec 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin (21) takes a shot against the New York Rangers during the first period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They had a deal between the Hurricanes and the Rangers, and they couldn't come to a contract agreement,” Friedman said.

He added that Nikishin was looking for $9 million annually before defenseman Zeev Buium agreed to an extension with the Canucks that pays him $9.38 million annually over eight years. The Rangers got close, but didn’t meet that exact number, leading to trade talks breaking down.

Friedman noted that the annual amount Nikishin is looking for has probably increased since the Buium deal was announced. However, he isn’t asking for as long a term, with something in the neighborhood of five years and $9 million annually being his original asking price.

Adding a player who was as productive as Nikishin was during his rookie season in 2025-26 would have been a massive boost for New York right now and long-term. He recorded 33 points, scoring 11 goals with 22 assists, while finishing with a plus/minus of +18 in 18:11 of ice time per game.

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Enjoy! — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 28, 2026

That landed him on the All-Rookie First Team and seventh place in the Calder Trophy voting. While that deal fell through, the Rangers quickly pivoted to upgrade their defensive corps behind Fox and Gavrikov.

New York acquired a new second pairing, landing the left-handed shooting Marcus Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks and the right-handed shooting Sean Durzi from the Utah Mammoth.

With Smits looking like he will make the opening night roster, he will join Schneider on the third pairing, with Matthew Robertson or Scott Morrow being the seventh defenseman.