New York Rangers On SI

Why Hurricanes' Alexander Nikishin Makes Sense for NY Rangers to Pursue

Should the New York Rangers pursue a talented defenseman from the Carolina Hurricanes?

Nick Ziegler

Jun 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) passes against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin (21) during the 2nd period in game four of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.
Jun 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) passes against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin (21) during the 2nd period in game four of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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It has been a very busy offseason for the New York Rangers, and with some decisions still to be made, the team could look to continue to improve. 

Following a bad year, the Rangers came into the offseason as a team hungry to improve. It felt like the team had hit rock bottom with a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference. 

Fortunately, the team came into the summer with a lot of good draft capital and also cap space. Even though this class in free agency wasn’t the best, the Rangers were able to make a couple of nice additions on the trade market, in particular, to improve

New York was both buyers and sellers in trades and this balance helped contribute to them making improvements both for the short-term and the long-term. Now, while most of the moves for the summer are likely done, there are a couple of players who could still be dealt. 

The Rangers have one of those players in defenseman Braden Schneider, but Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin could be a great fit for New York. 

Rangers Make Sense for Nikishin

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin
Jun 4, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin (21) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights in game two of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At just 24 years old coming off a strong rookie season, it is a bit surprising that the Hurricanes would entertain moving him, but that appears to be the case. As a restricted free agent, the Hurricanes might not be willing to pay him what he is ultimately seeking, and that could result in him being dealt. 

Last season, he totaled 33 points with 11 goals and 22 assists, showing some massive potential. For the Rangers, as shown by their addition of Pavel Dorofeyev, they are looking for young players that are not only capable of being foundational pieces for the future, but also in the short-term. 

Like Nikishin, Dorofeyev was also a restricted free agent, and the team locked him up long-term when they acquired him. If they were able to acquire the talented young defenseman, that would undoubtedly be the plan. 

New York is doing a good job balancing between being a contender this year and getting better for the future. With a timeline to contend that still might be a few years out, adding a player like Nikishin makes a lot of sense to help now and in the future. 

While a decision would likely have to be made on Schneider before they went after Nikishin, the Hurricanes’ defender brings a lot to the table and would improve the team. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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