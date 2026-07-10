Why Hurricanes' Alexander Nikishin Makes Sense for NY Rangers to Pursue
It has been a very busy offseason for the New York Rangers, and with some decisions still to be made, the team could look to continue to improve.
Following a bad year, the Rangers came into the offseason as a team hungry to improve. It felt like the team had hit rock bottom with a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference.
Fortunately, the team came into the summer with a lot of good draft capital and also cap space. Even though this class in free agency wasn’t the best, the Rangers were able to make a couple of nice additions on the trade market, in particular, to improve.
New York was both buyers and sellers in trades and this balance helped contribute to them making improvements both for the short-term and the long-term. Now, while most of the moves for the summer are likely done, there are a couple of players who could still be dealt.
The Rangers have one of those players in defenseman Braden Schneider, but Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin could be a great fit for New York.
Rangers Make Sense for Nikishin
At just 24 years old coming off a strong rookie season, it is a bit surprising that the Hurricanes would entertain moving him, but that appears to be the case. As a restricted free agent, the Hurricanes might not be willing to pay him what he is ultimately seeking, and that could result in him being dealt.
Last season, he totaled 33 points with 11 goals and 22 assists, showing some massive potential. For the Rangers, as shown by their addition of Pavel Dorofeyev, they are looking for young players that are not only capable of being foundational pieces for the future, but also in the short-term.
Like Nikishin, Dorofeyev was also a restricted free agent, and the team locked him up long-term when they acquired him. If they were able to acquire the talented young defenseman, that would undoubtedly be the plan.
New York is doing a good job balancing between being a contender this year and getting better for the future. With a timeline to contend that still might be a few years out, adding a player like Nikishin makes a lot of sense to help now and in the future.
While a decision would likely have to be made on Schneider before they went after Nikishin, the Hurricanes’ defender brings a lot to the table and would improve the team.