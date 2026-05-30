Ducks' Forward Could Be Great Addition for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers will be getting set for an important offseason in which there are some expectations for the team to improve. However, how they will elect to do so is yet to be determined.
Coming off another year of missing the postseason, the Rangers will be hoping that this is the summer they can start to turn things around. New York has been retooling for the last couple of seasons, and with it not being a complete rebuild, the hope will be that they can be a contender once again soon.
The Rangers have done a nice job of creating a lot of cap space for this summer, but the free agency class is not looking strong. In terms of what the Rangers need, Alex Tuch is likely going to be the best option available. However, with a price tag that is expected to be over $10 million a year, New York might not be wise to spend so much on a player who is good but not great.
If they don’t make a big splash in free agency like bringing in Tuch, they could look to the trade market. With the cap space and assets, New York can be a player for good players in a trade as well. One player who could be an interesting target for them is Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish.
McTavish Could Be a Great Target for Rangers
The former third overall pick by the Ducks in 2021 has been good in the NHL, but not great. As a top-five pick, he hasn’t lived up to the hype just yet, but he could be a good fit for the Rangers.
Last season, the center totaled 41 points with 17 goals and 24 assists. In each of the last four years, he has totaled at least 17 goals, but has only eclipsed the 50-point mark in one of those campaigns.
However, at 23 years old, there is room for him to get better, and he could fit nicely into the outlook of the Rangers. Furthermore, due to the Ducks needing some help on the blue line, New York could be a natural trade partner with Braden Schneider as part of a package.
Overall, with making big additions in free agency to improve, possibly not being the best path forward for the Rangers, going to the trade market and targeting a player like McTavish could make a lot of sense for the franchise.