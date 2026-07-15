NY Rangers Reunion With Free Agent Considered Long Shot
The New York Rangers are one team that is on the lookout for some more forward help this offseason.
Team president and general manager Chris Drury has added a lot of talent to the organization already this offseason. Nine draft picks were made, eight trades completed, which, along with free agent signings, brought 11 new players aboard.
Despite all of those additions, adding another player up front is on their to-do list. One of the players who fans would have loved to see the team add is veteran forward Patrick Kane, who remains available on the market.
However, Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) has thrown some cold water on that idea. In a recent piece, he revealed that a reunion between Kane and the Rangers is highly unlikely this offseason.
Patrick Kane a long-shot for Rangers
“I’ve lost count of how many Rangers fans have asked about a reunion with Patrick Kane, whose New York tenure was short-lived and marred by a hip injury that required surgery. I don’t want to burst anyone’s bubble, but I’d consider that a long shot,” Mercogliano wrote.
Even with the short-lived and difficult tenure in New York, Kane was still productive despite the obstacles he faced. In only 19 games played, he recorded 12 points, scoring five goals and handing out seven assists, en route to a plus/minus of +1.
When the postseason rolled around, he remained productive. In seven games, he had one goal and five assists with a neutral plus/minus ratio of 0.
Patrick Kane deciding between two teams
Hearing that a reunion is a long shot will certainly disappoint some Rangers fans, but it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. That follows the latest reports circulating that Kane is selecting between two teams in free agency: the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres.
Signing with the Blackhawks would be a reunion for Kane. He spent the first 15 years of his career in Chicago before being traded to New York during his 16th campaign with the franchise. An up-and-coming Sabres team could certainly use a veteran presence after losing Alex Tuch to the Washington Capitals in a sign-and-trade.
Kane won’t be returning to Broadway, but he would have been a great addition as a top-six option at right wing. He isn’t as dynamic or explosive as earlier in his career, but he remains an elite playmaker after handing out 41 assists with the Detroit Red Wings this past season.