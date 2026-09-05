3 Remaining Free Agents Who Could Still Make Sense for Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings really don’t have to be done adding to their roster. They certainly could do more, and likely need to.
Training camp is approaching fast, and most of the NHL’s biggest free agents have already found new homes a long time ago, but there are still worthy free agents who could bring value to this team.
The Red Wings didn’t make the big moves that many thought they would during the offseason. Victor Arvidsson was the biggest addition. He scored 25 goals and 54 points for Boston last season. Add to that the fact that forwards Patrick Kane and James van Riemsdyk will not be returning.
Detroit has some flexibility within the salary cap and should use it, or at least consider it.
PuckPedia is currently projecting the Red Wings to have about $19.6 million in cap space. That’s the most in the NHL. Some of that will be needed to get restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson under contract, but that certainly won’t use it all.
With that said, there is also no reason just to spend the money if it’s there, but with several proven forwards still available in the market, it’s worth a look.
Here are three players that should get a second look from Detroit.
Vladimir Tarasenko
I know, at first glance, this seems crazy. Yes, Detroit has already been down this road, and no, it didn’t go great.
The Red Wings signed Vladimir Tarasenko to a two-year, $9.5 million contract in 2024. They hoped the veteran winger could provide a scoring threat.
That’s not what happened. He only scored 11 goals and 33 points over 80 games during his one season in Detroit. He was then traded to the Minnesota Wild the following summer.
Something changed.
Tarasenko started scoring again.
The 34-year-old rebounded with 23 goals and 47 points in 75 games for Minnesota last year. That was his best season since he played with the St. Louis Blues in 2021-22 and scored 34.
Now he’s back on the market.
This doesn’t mean that Detroit needs to go running back to something that failed the first time around. It is notable that the Red Wings decided he wasn’t a fit, but the circumstances would be different this time.
At this stage of the free agency game, any potential deal may be worth looking at for a player whose options have clearly become limited. He wouldn’t be a high-dollar investment or a long-term contract.
Michael Bunting
Michael Bunting wouldn’t be a flashy signing, but he could give this team more depth.
He is now 30 years old and finished last season with 14 goals and 33 points in 74 games split between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars.
No, those kinds of stats don’t completely change anything about the Red Wings, but he has reached 20 goals three times in his career, and he has a reputation for being aggressive on the ice. That could give Detroit an added advantage at times.
The Red Wings added Keegan Kolesar in the offseason after he recorded 270 hits for Vegas in the past campaign. Players like Marco Kasper and Michael Rasmussen already give Detroit size and physicality. Maybe Bunting fits that profile.
The question surrounding Bunting will be price.
He carried a $4.5 million cap hit on his previous contract, and that would be difficult to justify given his recent production. But he is still a free agent, and it is September. He might be willing to consider a shorter-term deal at a lower price.
Patrik Laine
High risk, high reward. That’s how I will define Patrik Laine.
For the Montreal Canadiens last year, Laine only took the ice five times. That’s right - five games and only one assist.
While it seems a bit crazy to consider a player with this kind of season last year, there is also a certain amount of reward that could come with it as well.
His NHL career has spanned 537 games where he has scored 224 goals. Six different times he has scored 20 or more goals in a season. That’s worth a look.
Yes, it is hard to turn away from the fact that his best season was nine years ago. But the reality is that everyone knows they would not be signing that version.
The longer he goes unsigned, though, the more interesting he becomes as a possible addition.
The Red Wings don’t need and shouldn’t be looking for another massive contract to add to their roster. Laine wouldn’t be getting paid for what he did years ago, but a short-term deal with limited financial risk could be a different story.
Red Wings Don’t Have to Be Finished
None of these proposed players are franchise altering additions, but the market has changed. What players were searching for in July is not the same in September. Teams have more leverage.
Detroit has the financial capability and an available roster spot. The offense could use another scoring option.
While the Red Wings are going to start looking to their younger players to step up like Kasper, Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, they could still add some veteran experience that would come at a bargain price.