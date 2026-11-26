After a blockbuster trade involving former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, University of Michigan Wolverines' Michael Hage has been pulled out of the Montreal Canadiens prospect pool and is embracing his new team.

Hage was involved in the trade sending Larkin to Montreal on the evening of Nov. 22. Detroit sent Larkin, a 2027 third-round draft pick and a 2028 second-round pick, to Montreal in exchange for forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, a first-round pick in 2027, a first-round pick in 2029, a second-round pick in 2027, a fourth-round pick in 2028, and the top prospect of Hage.

Hage currently projects as a middle-six forward, either as a third-line center or a second-line wing in the NHL. His being sent to the Red Wings shouldn't come as a surprise, as the Michigan player has several ties to the franchise.

Inside Michael Hage’s Connections With the Detroit Red Wings

Will Horcoff is the son of Red Wings Interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff, and is teammates with Hage on the Wolverines roster. Will was drafted at No. 24 overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Will said that amidst all the craziness going on in the Michigan hockey world, he was glad to see it worked out in Hage's favor.

“It’s so weird,” Will said. “[Larkin] was practicing with us. Mike’s my roommate. My dad’s the GM. Like, it’s crazy how connected it is. It’s such a small world, especially the hockey world. Everybody knows everybody. I think it’s pretty cool, though.”

Hage currently leads the nation with 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 13 games and was practicing alongside Larkin at Michigan sessions while the 30-year-old center was waiting to be moved following his initial trade request in June.

“Horcs obviously was pretty fired up for me,” Hage said per NHL.com. “It was tough to keep it quiet for a couple hours, but it was good. It was a cool moment. Yeah, it’s definitely an interesting situation, but it’s pretty cool how it all worked out.

“Yep,” the junior also said on his plans to sign with the Red Wings. “After, hopefully, we win a national championship.”

University of Michigan Wolverines, Detroit Red Wings Michael Hage Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Will and Hage are also both linemates and housemates — who additionally share the same agents of Pat Brisson and Matt Williams of CAA Hockey (who coincidentally represent Larkin).

The report from NHL.com also indicates that Larkin skated with the Wolverines for two weeks in early November while staying after practice to work on face-offs with the centers, including Hage. He would also be sitting in on meetings and sharing his thoughts.

Hage will now join the Detroit prospect pool which was already represented by the Michigan Wolverines through 2026 No. 23 overall pick JP Hurlbert (who potted the season opening goal for the Wolverines).

University of Michigan Wolverines, Detroit Red Wings JP Hurlbert Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This all comes after Shawn originally revealed it was the offer to acquire Hage that put the Larkin deal over the finish line with Montreal.

"At the end of the day, I think the opportunity required a prospect like Michael Hage. It was hard for us to pass up, the skill in the sense and the potential that he brings in a position that is very vital to be successful in the National Hockey League was hard to pass up," Shawn had said.

The University of Michigan next plays on Nov. 27 against Ferris State. As previously mentioned, Hage said he plans on signing with the Red Wings when his college season is over.