Per NHL reporter Greg Wyshynski, the Edmonton Oilers are one of the main teams looking to land restricted free agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

As recently reported by Detroit Red Wings On SI, it has become public knowledge that multiple League teams have made overtures on offer sheets for Edvinsson with the Detroit Red Wings; Edvinsson has chosen not to engage with the offer sheets due to not wanting to allow Detroit an opportunity to potentially match. Another development has also gone public, with Wyshynski noting that the Edmonton Oilers are among the candidates who could land Edvinsson.

Wyshynski said the Oilers are likely keeping a close watch on Edvinsson to possibly play alongside Evan Bouchard.

"One team that I believe is keeping an eye on Edvinsson is the Edmonton Oilers. It makes a ton of sense from an age perspective and the role he'd play. Edvinsson helped form one of the best defensive pairing in the league with Moritz Seider last season. Imagine him holding down the fort defensively next to Norris Trophy contender Evan Bouchard in Edmonton," Wyshynski wrote in his ESPN column from November 19.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However — it is important to mention the Red Wings have a strong interest in keeping Edvinsson, despite the blueliner joining the line of players no longer wanting to play for Detroit.

"I have zero interest in trading Simon Edvinsson,” Horcoff has said previously per NHL.com. "I want to keep him ... [A trade is] not something I’m entertaining. We want to sign Simon and hopefully get that done.

"He's a big part of our future. We’ve spent a lot of time with Simon developing him, and I think he’s a big part of our core here moving forward, so I’m going to continue to try to get him signed and add him back into the lineup."

Potential Pairing Being Eyes for Simon Edvinsson, Evan Bouchard

Edvinsson (who is 23) wanting out of the Red Wings franchise comes as Detroit currently sits near the very bottom of the Atlantic Division across an 8-11-3 overall record for 19 points.

He averages a 21:10 TOI per game and was originally drafted by Detroit with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Edvinsson's potential pairing with Bouchard is within the realm of possibility, as Bouchard is 27 years old and currently has 370 points across his League career.

Similar to Edvinsson, Bouchard averages 21:43 TOI per game; Edmonton is at the top of the Pacific Division with 37 points, as of presstime.

Edmonton Oilers defensemen Evan Bouchard Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edvinsson has logged a total of 60 points (19 goals, 41 assists) in 175 games for Detroit.

The Red Wings next see action by hosting the New York Islanders on November 21.