Red Wings Send Strong Message to $3.2 Million Veteran Amid Losing Streak

It would be a lie to say this Detroit Red Wings haven’t had their fair share of problems this year. Many of them have been off the ice, but now the team is facing a five-game losing streak. So, the problems are extending to the ice as well.

As the organization is searching for answers, head coach Todd McLellan has made a move that suggests even established veterans are not guaranteed a place in the lineup.

Michael Rasmussen was a healthy scratch against the Florida Panthers Thursday. It was his first healthy scratch of the season, and it is notable as he is one of the organization’s longest tenured players.

Rasmussen is a former first-round pick who has been a dependable presence in Detroit’s lineup. Recently, though, he has made some glaring defensive mistakes. Pair that with his limited offensive production so far this year and it looks like his role is under scrutiny.

The Red Wings have younger players who are competing for a chance to gain minutes on the ice. With Detroit struggling to find any sense of consistency, Rasmussen looke like he is facing an important test.

Todd McLellan Explained Rasmussen’s Surprise Scratch

Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about Rasmussen’s scratch, McLellan pointed to recent play.

“Michael’s played really strong. The last few haven’t been as good. He’s ended up in the wrong spot at the wrong time at the scene of the crime. We just want to give (Mazur) a chance to go,” McLellan said following the Thursday morning skate.

Detroit relies on Rasmussen to be a steady force on defense. Standing at 6-foot-6, he’s a veteran on the ice who provides size and physicality.

During the Red Wing’s November 5 loss to Vegas, Rasmussen was unable to contain Trevor Connelly before the Golden Knights scored the winning goal late in regulation.

A very similar situation happened on Tuesday against St. Louis.

Rasmussen lost a battle for the puck against Robert Thomas and then Jimmy Snuggerud beat him during the sequence that resulted in the Blues’ finding the net with the game-winning goal.

When the team is on a five-game losing streak, those kind of mistakes have to be avoided.

Over the season so far, Rasmussen has recorded a goal and three assists through 19 games. He is ranked at the bottom of the team for his minus-9 rating.

Red Wings Have Difficult Decision Ahead

Detroit Red Wings left wing Carter Mazur Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rasmussen carries a $3.2 million annual salary-cap hit through the 2027-28 season. That’s a pretty significant hit for a player whose offense has been limited.

Carter Mazur took over Rasmussen’s spot in the game against Florida. He’s been competing for playing time alongside other young players like Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard.

With Mason Appleton and Marco Kasper returning to the lineup, the team’s depth has increased and is also creating more competition for playing time.

Certainly, too much should not be read into one healthy scratch. Rasmussen still has experience and versatility to offer this team. But without question, he has been struggling and may need a reset.

When the team is struggling as well, answers have to come from somewhere, and right now, McLellan is trying everything he can to get the momentum headed in the right direction.