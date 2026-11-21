The Detroit Red Wings are struggling, and it’s starting to show on everyone associated. They are searching for answers to the lack of offense, but they aren’t coming easily. You can easily see the frustration even on head coach Todd McLellan’s face during the post-game interviews.

Now he is making another change in hopes of getting one of his most important players back on track.

Alex DeBrincat has gone seven games without recording a single point. What might be worse is he has only scored one goal in his last 13 games. For a guy who was just awarded a $91 million extension, that’s tough for a veteran forward.

McLellan is putting together a new combination of DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond and Emmitt Finnie to hopefully spark the Detroit offense.

Something has to change. The Red Wings have lost six of their last seven games. That shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone when you find out they have only scored 12 goals in 13 games.

The New York Islanders will be their next opponent on Saturday and it’s going to take a renewed offense to find the win.

McLellan Making Changes

Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeBrincat didn’t start the season in a slump, in fact, he started off hot with six goals and five assists through his first 10 games. He was an offensive weapon and some encouragement this organization needed as it was navigating rough waters with Dylan Larkin.

Now, however, he has cooled off and a little too much. Without his production, the team isn’t producing at all.

Over the last 22 games, DeBrincat has seven goals and nine assists. After Wednesday’s loss to the Boston Bruins, it looks like McLellan is making changes. Thursday’s practice showed the new line of DeBrincat, Raymond and Finnie.

After practice, McLellan said he liked what he saw.

“I thought Cat and Razor and Emmitt had a really good offensive day,” McClellan said according to the Detroit Free Press. He went on to point out that the trio controlled the puck and created scoring opportunities.

Maybe this is the exact adjustment Detroit needs. Raymond has had some recent success being the offensive threat, so moving him along DeBrincat might produce results.

Red Wings Need Their Biggest Investment to Deliver

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone celebrated when the team signed DeBrincat to a seven-year, $91 million contract extension. It was during a time when everyone surrounding the organization needed something to be happy about.

The extension doesn’t officially start until next year, but it certainly represents the fact that Detroit believes DeBrincat is the centerpiece of the offense.

A slump won’t erase all that he has accomplished and it certainly won’t last forever. He will figure it out and get things turned around. The worst part is how much pressure is on him right now to do so.

Entering this campaign, there were plenty of questions surrounding the offense for the Red Wings. Patrick Kane and James van Riemsdyk were gone and then there was the issue with Larkin. That put a lot more pressure on players like DeBrincat, Raymond and Viktor Arvidsson.

DeBrincat is looking forward.

“The tides will turn eventually. It’s frustrating, but at the same time, we’re working hard,” DeBrincat said after practice on Thursday. “We’re doing the best we can to be good on both sides of the puck. It’s just not working for us right now. So we’ve got to figure out a way, and that’s on us to figure out a way to break through.”

McLellan was also reassuring about his forward. Recognizing that, while it is not optimal, DeBrincat has been competing and creating opportunities. The problem is that the opportunities haven’t been capitalized on.

Saturday will give the team another chance to get back on track and end the drought, especially if McLellan decides to go with the new lineup.