Red Wings vs. Golden Knights Lineups, Injuries, Starting Goalies and How to Watch

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to find a way to win again after having to record a loss on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Detroit will enter Thursday night’s game with a 7-6-3 record and it will be a tough game on the ice. The Vegas Golden Knights come in as one of the NHL’s stronger teams through the first month of the season. They are 10-5-2 and coming in with momentum after taking the win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Detroit’s biggest question on the ice now is goaltending. John Gibson suffered a lower-body injury against Tampa Bay and had to leave the game after the first period.

The Red Wings are also making some adjustments to their forward lineups. Nate Danielson is expected to return while John Leonard is going to be scratched.

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lineup

Forwards

Alex DeBrincat — Emmitt Finnie — Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard — Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen — Nate Danielson — J.T. Compher

Carter Mazur — Sheldon Dries — Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

William Wallinder — Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund — Anton Johansson

Goaltender

Daniil Tarasov — Projected starter

Michal Postava — Backup

Scratches

Axel Sandin-Pellikka

John Leonard

Injured

John Gibson (lower body)

Marco Kasper (upper body)

Mason Appleton (undisclosed)

Albert Johansson (undisclosed)

Suspended

Dylan Larkin

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Red Wings vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Thursday, November 5, 2026 Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan TV/Streaming: Detroit SportsNet (DSN), SCRIPPS

Detroit SportsNet (DSN), SCRIPPS Radio: 97.1 FM

Red Wings Turn to Daniil Tarasov

Once again, Daniil Tarasov is getting an opportunity to step up and take over the starting responsibilities.

The 27-year-old has been more effective in the net, statistically speaking, through the early parts of the season so far. Should he continue those strong performances, there could be a question when Gibson returns about giving Tarasov a bigger role.

The team also recalled Michal Postava once again from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. This is the second time this year they have made that transaction.

Postava has been impressive on the ice at the NHL level as well. This should give Detroit some confidence that the net will be in good hands even in Gibson’s absence.

Red Wings Adjust Forward Lineup

The projected lineup shows Danielson centering the third line between Michael Rasmussen and J.T. Compher.

Leonard, who was just recalled from Grand Rapids earlier in the week to provide the team with some more depth, is going to be a healthy scratch.

The team is still having to make adjustments given that Kasper and Appleton remain out.

McLellan has indicated that both forwards might return during Detroit’s upcoming road trip. That would certainly provide them with a boost.

Vegas Will Be Difficult Matchup

The Red Wings know that this will be a significant test to their defense and goaltending. The Golden Knights have averaged 3.35 goals per game while allowing just 2.82.

Raymond should be key to this game as his offense has really taken off lately for Detroit. He has recorded six goals and six assists over his last eight games.

The Red Wings will have the chance to make a statement on Thursday night should they get the win. A victory on Thursday would prove progress and the ability to overcome a lot of injuries and lineup uncertainty.