For Ann Michael Maye, Thanksgiving this year meant pulling out the family recipe book, spending time in the kitchen and appreciating the company of the man she's been with since her teenage years.

It also came at a particularly difficult time for her husband.

Less than two weeks after New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye fractured his right fibula during a game in Germany, Ann Michael took to Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 26, to share a sweet photograph of the couple.

Dressed in a pink paisley-print dress and carrying a woven clutch, Ann Michael smiled for a mirror selfie as her husband leaned over to kiss her on the cheek.

“Thankful today and everyday for this life we get to do together❤️,” she wrote.

The sentiment was especially poignant given how dramatically the couple's second NFL season as husband and wife has changed in recent weeks.

How Drake and Ann Michael Maye Spent Thanksgiving

Both North Carolina natives, the Mayes have been establishing holiday traditions of their own since making the move to New England.

For Ann Michael, who has amassed a considerable social media following thanks in large part to her baking videos, that meant bringing a little bit of home to Massachusetts this Thanksgiving.

In a separate Instagram Story, she shared a glimpse of her family's recipe book alongside some freshly made cookies.

“There's something special about making all of your family recipes when you can't spend the holidays with them,” she wrote.

Ann Michael had already gotten a head start on Christmas, too. Ahead of Thanksgiving, she unveiled her decorated Christmas tree as part of a collaboration with Minted, complete with ornaments paying tribute to her husband's Patriots jersey and his No. 10.

She's also preparing to bring back her popular Bakemas series, which became a favorite among Patriots fans last holiday season.

Drake Maye Previously Opened Up About Married Life With Ann Michael

Long before the NFL draft, the multimillion-dollar football career and a trip to the Super Bowl, Drake and Ann Michael were two kids growing up in North Carolina.

The couple met in middle school, went on to attend the University of North Carolina together and married on June 21, 2025, during Maye's first NFL offseason.

In a September interview with People, the quarterback spoke candidly about building a life with someone who has known him through virtually every chapter of his football career.

“We never run out of things to talk about with how much we’ve been around each other and enjoyed moments,” Maye said.

This holiday season will look a little different for the couple.

Maye suffered his injury during New England's Nov. 15 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich. While he reportedly won't require surgery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Nov. 22 that the quarterback would miss at least six weeks.

From @NFLGameDay Morning: The #Patriots lost QB Drake Maye for at least six weeks and possibly longer; Plus, former #Colts QB Daniel Jones is expected to wait to sign -- in the event there is a QB injury from a playoff-ready team. pic.twitter.com/ORvvTtwKex — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2026

Whether Maye will play again this season remains uncertain.

For now, he'll have considerably more time at home during the holidays, just as his wife gets back to the baking tradition that endeared her to so many New England fans last December.