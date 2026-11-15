Drake Maye Leaves Patriots Game Early With Ankle Injury: What We Know Right Now

The injuries are getting out of hand for the New England Patriots. After a promising opening drive against the Detroit Lions in Munich, the face of their franchise had to go to the Patriots locker room.

Drake Maye was sacked by Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson on the first drive of the game and got checked out on the sideline. After the drive, Maye and several trainers headed into the locker room with a minor limp.

Maye went 3-for-4 with 48 passing yards and 11 rushing yards during the drive. He would be under pressure once the Patriots got into the red zone and they'd have to settle for a 33-yard field goal from Andy Borregales.

Maye would be announced as questionable to return with an ankle injury. Backup Tommy DeVito game into the game on the following drive. With a little under six minutes to go in the first half, the Patriots downgraded Maye to out for the remainder of the game.

It would be DeVito and rookie Behren Morton the rest of the way in Munich. Morton can only enter the game if DeVito gets hurt and leaves the game.

Patriots' Injury Issues Remain Across The Atlantic

It was supposed to be a good week for the Patriots to get healthier. Rhamondre Stevenson, A.J. Brown, Reggie Gilliam and Greg Van Roten all returned to the field after being listed as questionable with varying lower-body injuries.

I know people will say it’s the NFL and injuries are part of the game, but the Patriots offense is getting historically decimated.



QB Drake Maye, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, RB TreVeyon Henderson, WR A.J. Brown, WR Romeo Doubs, WR Mack Hollins, TE Hunter Henry, TE Eli Raridon, TE… — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) November 15, 2026

It didn't get much better, as offensive tackle Morgan Moses would suffer a knee injury on DeVito's first snap of the game. He would return to the game after being listed as questionable. Safety Craig Woodson would also get banged up, but returned to the field after a short trip to the blue medical tent.

The Lions currently lead the Patriots 14-3 in the second quarter. Amon-Ra St. Brown scored a 56-yard touchdown to grab the lead on Detroit's first drive. Isaac TeSlaa would score as well in the second quarter, beating Patriots cornerback Charles Woods on a 12-yard route.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

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