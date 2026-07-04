Vanessa Bryant, Daughter Natalia Shine at Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding

The stars were out for the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding at Madison Square Garden including several New York Knicks players.

It was the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia Bryant that stood out, though, with their mesmerizing dresses.

The recording artist Swift, 36, was of course the center of attention with her dress as she wed the 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce where Adam Sandler officiated the wedding.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Vanessa, 44, is no stranger to attending big events like her James Bond girl look at Kris Jenner's big 70th birthday, and then on Oscars night attending Beyoncé and Jay-Z's party.

Her and Kobe's oldest daughter Natalia, 22, is usually out twining with mom like when they went to a posh Indian wedding, and going as cowgirls to a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles. Natalia was also at Jenner's 0070-themed birthday posing with mom.

They also just returned from a family trip to Italy.

Vanessa and Natalia Wow at the Swift-Kelce Wedding

Confirmed by her Instagram post, Vanessa and Natalia were indeed at the big Swift-Kelce wedding where mother and daughter wowed in light and dark dresses as seen below.

It’s looks like Vanessa and Natalia Bryant were there ♥️ pic.twitter.com/hfVAzSdVbd — 🏈👑❤️‍🔥 | fan acct. (@tayvishazetoo) July 4, 2026

Mom and daughter would pose together set to Swift's song Opalite in a beautiful moment.

Natalia would later post her look on IG as well.

Vanessa was also spotted leaving the wedding. Swift has been seen posing with the Bryants in the past as well.

📸| Vanessa Bryant leaving Taylor Swift’s wedding last night. pic.twitter.com/vjtKSqdGGX — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) July 4, 2026

On a night when the stars showed up and showed out at MSG — a place Kobe loved to play — it was Kobe's family that stole the show.