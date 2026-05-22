Forbes released its annual list of the highest-paid athletes in the world on Friday, and atop the 2026 rankings once again was soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo at $300 million, including a staggering $235 million in on-field earnings fueled by the massive two-year, $675 million extension he signed with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in 2025.

The ranking marks Ronaldo’s fourth straight year atop Forbes’ list as the world’s highest-paid athlete.

But one of the biggest surprises came from the golf world. Despite Scottie Scheffler’s continued rise as world No. 1 and the face of the PGA Tour, if not the entire sport, he still is not golf’s highest-paid player.

That distinction belongs, once again, to Jon Rahm.

May 17, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA; Jon Rahm plays on the first hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Forbes placed Rahm seventh among all athletes globally at $107 million, ahead of Scheffler’s $84.6 million and Rory McIlroy’s $76.4 million.

As a result, Rahm becomes the only golfer ever to surpass $100 million in earnings more than once, and he has now done it for three consecutive years.

Scheffler has evolved into a household name over the last few years and is arguably the biggest star of the modern era, which is what makes it so shocking not to see his name at the top of the list.

May 21, 2026; McKinney, Texas, USA; Scottie Scheffler waits to play his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The timing, however, is what makes it all the more interesting.

Scheffler is currently in the middle of his title defense at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, opening with a 5-under 66 and entering Friday’s second round a few shots off the lead but firmly in contention.

Rahm, meanwhile, remains outside the PGA Tour entirely as LIV Golf continues operating amid lingering questions about its long-term future.

Yet the money still says Rahm thanks to the earnings he's generated at LIV.

May 8, 2026; Sterling, Virginia, USA; Jon Rahm hits a drive during the second round of LIV Golf Virginia golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John (Jack) Power-Imagn Images | John (Jack) Power-Imagn Images

Rahm signed a blockbuster deal reportedly worth around $300 million when he left the PGA Tour for LIV in late 2023, with the agreement believed to run through 2026.

That contract, combined with LIV purses and team-related revenue opportunities, continues to drive his earnings.

He also has one of the strongest endorsement portfolios in the sport, signing major deals with Callaway, Mercedes-Benz, Rolex, Santander, VistaJet, and Cuater.

What's interesting is that, despite those sponsorship deals, Rahm’s financial dominance is driven overwhelmingly by what he earns on the course.

Of his $107 million total valuation, Forbes attributes $97 million to on-course earnings and just $10 million to off-course income.

By comparison, Scheffler’s earnings mix is far more balanced.

May 15, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA; Scottie Scheffler on the third hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Scheffler has reportedly earned $54.6 million on-course and $30 million off-course.

Meanwhile, McIlroy’s global brand power shows up even more clearly at $26.4 million on-course and $50 million off-course.

Scheffler’s earnings are drawn from a mix of PGA Tour prize money, bonus programs, and major sponsorship deals with Nike, TaylorMade, Rolex, Veritex Bank, NetJets, and Titleist/Scotty Cameron equipment relationships.

May 16, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA; Scottie Scheffler plays on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

On the course, Scheffler has been relentless. He opened 2026 with a win at The American Express, remains world No. 1, and continues stacking elite finishes.

Scheffler plays weekly, anchors PGA Tour broadcasts, and drives TV windows. Even at Byron Nelson this week, he arrived as the overwhelming favorite and defending champion after obliterating the event last year at 31-under.

Yet it still has not been enough to make him golf’s highest-paid player.

But the gap might not last much longer. With LIV Golf’s long-term future still uncertain, and Scheffler’s commercial profile continuing to expand, the financial balance atop the sport could eventually begin to shift.