Charissa Thompson emphatically denies FOX Sports NFL departure rumors
Charissa Thompson is not going anywhere.
After many media outlets had reported the FOX Sports NFL host and reporter was ending her time with the network, the 42-year-old veteran sportscaster directly addressed it on her "Calm Down" podcast with Erin Andrews.
RELATED: Charissa Thompson slams NFL fashion haters with cursing rant
"No, I'm not leaving FOX," Thompson said. "I was never leaving FOX. I don't know where this took on a life of its own, where I was hosting my family at the ranch for the past weekend. Four of my family members asked, 'Well, the place looks great. How are you going to afford it now that you don't have a job?' I'm not leaving FOX. I was never leaving FOX. I'm not fired."
The ranch that Thompson refers to is her 75-acre oasis Ruby Ranch home in central California that is also an animal sanctuary, often posting about it on her social media channels.
Also the host of "Thursday Night Football" on Amazon Prime, Thompson goes on to joke that she hopes she dies at the FOX Sports studios in Los Angeles. She also shares that she started her career there when she was 22 years old in the HR department.
"I will hopefully end my career there in a long, long time," Thompson includes in the clip below.
Thompson has made herself one of the leading NFL personalities, much like her "Calm Down" cohost Andrews, 46, who has also launched the very successful female NFL line Wear.
So it would have been truly stunning if she had left FOX Sports.
