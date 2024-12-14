Charissa Thompson gushes over 'love' for Lions coach Dan Campbell
The Detroit Lions face the Buffalo Bills in what's easily the most highly-anticipated matchup of the week.
While Lions head coach Dan Campbell prepares to try and shut down Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co., his bold play-call decision during the team's 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers last week remains a hot topic of discussion.
Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football host and Fox Sports analyst Charissa Thompson didn't hesitate to share her opinion on Campbell's move to go for it on fourth-down instead of kicking a field goal with the game tied 31-31.
On the latest episode of her "Calm Down" podcast with co-host Erin Andrews, Thompson defended Campbell with her whole heart. The 42-year-old posted a clip of the episode on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "I love Dan Campbell's all in vibe. Do you Coach." She also called out fellow NFL analysts for criticizing him.
"So, I love it,” Charissa said of the Lions' risky fourth-down play on her podcast. “Jared Goff was like, let’s go [expletive] go... Like this our team. This is who we are. We're all in one way or another. "
"But all of these individuals that I hear the next day on all these different shows, like, 'This is so risky'... Who cares!? That's his decision. That's his team. And guess what? He's made those calls in the past and they bit him in the a**. If that's who this guy is, if that's who this team is, then cool."
Thompson doubled-down on her opinion on X. The "Calm Down" podcast posted a clip of her comments and wrote, "NEVER CHANGE DAN CAMPBELL!! Love everything about him and what he’s all about."
