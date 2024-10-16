Charissa Thompson slams NFL fashion haters with cursing rant
It’s quite ironic that Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews’ podcast is titled, “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.”
Fans of the show know that the duo is rarely chill, which makes for great listening, especially with candid, behind-the-scenes anecdotes about life in the NFL. Who could forget Thompson recalling the hilarious story of confronting Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold about him spreading rumors about her dating life.
RELATED: Erin Andrews’ NFL fashion disaster leads to butt ‘on fire’ hilarity
Both Thompson, 42, and Andrews, 46, have to pull off the impossible for a diehard NFL audience: be extremely knowledgeable by feeling good and looking good. As Andrews divulged in the related post above, that can at times be nearly impossible as the star FOX Sports NFL reporter with sweat running down your back and butt in oppressive heat. Now it was the FOX Sports NFL and Thursday Night Football host to share her thoughts about career fashion dilemmas.
“Do you ever have this happen,” Thompson said on “Calm Down.” “Here I had worn [a] pleather [minidress] in Miami because I like the outfit. So I was like, you know what, who cares? Like I don’t care if it’s leather. People were like, wow, weren’t you so hot wearing leather? And I’m like, so you didn’t think that I thought of that? Yeah, I know I’m hot, but I was interested in having the look. It looked better than any other option that I had. I don’t know why I get so annoyed. It’s like, yeah, of course I’m hot.”
Then Andrews again recollected her all-black snafu for a recent San Francisco 49ers home game, where the temperatures soared in the Santa Clara sun.
“[Tom] Rinaldi said the same thing to me,” Andrews interjected. “As soon as I got out of the car, [he said] wow, all black huh? What am I supposed to do, guys? Gray, I’m sweating through it and you’re seeing it. White we did last week. What are my options, kids?”
RELATED: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude
Be knowledgeable. Check. Look good. Check. Feel good. Not so much.
“And then when I’m wearing, like ridiculously tall shoes,” Thompson concludes. “And I’m walking in heels, and people are like, are those comfortable? And I’m like, wildly uncomfortable, but they look f***king great, so I don’t care. Shut up.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game
Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit
Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look
Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out