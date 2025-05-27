The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Max Homa $90 Chipotle burrito golf head cover sells out instantly

In a perfect collaboration with Cobra Golf, the popular PGA Tour player unveiled a Chipotle burrito head cover. Even at $90, it already sold out.

Matthew Graham

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Max Homa is one of the biggest stars on the PGA Tour because he's a man of the people.

Because of his common-man vibe, it's only natural that the six-time Tour winner would have a sponsorship deal with Chipotle, where a genius idea was formed with another big Homa partner, Cobra Golf.

RELATED: Giants QB Russell Wilson awkwardly launches new $258 golf shoes with wife Ciara

Max Homa
Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

With an uncanny resemblance to an actual Chipotle burrito, the 34 year old unveiled a new foil-wrapped head cover shaped like the famous fast-casual Mexican menu item. Even at a staggering $90, the collaboration was instantly sold out.

RELATED: Does Bryson DeChambeau have a girlfriend?

Chipotle burrito head cover
Chipotle burrito head cover / Cobra Golf

Homa took to Instagram to show off the collaboration, and as you could probably expect, the comments were filled with jokes with a varying degree of appropriateness.

One popular comment couldn't believe the $90 pricetag, which does seem a bit much for a head cover that looks like a foil-wrapped, fast-casual burrito.

On the course, Homa is playing in Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament and finally getting some better results after struggling for much of the season, including a T12 at the Masters.

Maybe the limited edition Chipotle head cover will be a good luck charm this week at Muirfield Village in Ohio?

Max Homa
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Dynamic duo: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate

Speaking of: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of Natalia with Kobe at USC

NYC proud: Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching Yankees jerseys with all their kids

Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics

Cute!: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Business