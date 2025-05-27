Max Homa $90 Chipotle burrito golf head cover sells out instantly
Max Homa is one of the biggest stars on the PGA Tour because he's a man of the people.
Because of his common-man vibe, it's only natural that the six-time Tour winner would have a sponsorship deal with Chipotle, where a genius idea was formed with another big Homa partner, Cobra Golf.
With an uncanny resemblance to an actual Chipotle burrito, the 34 year old unveiled a new foil-wrapped head cover shaped like the famous fast-casual Mexican menu item. Even at a staggering $90, the collaboration was instantly sold out.
Homa took to Instagram to show off the collaboration, and as you could probably expect, the comments were filled with jokes with a varying degree of appropriateness.
One popular comment couldn't believe the $90 pricetag, which does seem a bit much for a head cover that looks like a foil-wrapped, fast-casual burrito.
On the course, Homa is playing in Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament and finally getting some better results after struggling for much of the season, including a T12 at the Masters.
Maybe the limited edition Chipotle head cover will be a good luck charm this week at Muirfield Village in Ohio?
