Giants QB Russell Wilson awkwardly launches new $258 golf shoes with wife Ciara
Did you know new New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson has a premium men's apparel brand?
The Athlete Lifestyle On SI had no clue until seeing the awkward announcement of his new golf shoes at the Masters Tournament.
The Super Bowl winning QB with the Seattle Seahawks, and one terrible play call away from a second one against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, is hoping customers will pay $258 for either his Prospect Spikeless Golf Shoe or the Legend London version.
To put this in perspective, FootJoy, probably the most popular high-end golf shoe brand, doesn't have a pair that runs for more than $245.
His apparel line, Good Man Brand, was co-founded by his R&B superstar wife Ciara in 2016, and Christine Day, the former CEO of Lululemon. It's a part of their larger fashion umbrella corporation, The House of LR&C, which promotes sustainability and stands for Love, Respect, and Care.
It's hard to find revenue for any of their brands, but it looks like the trio eventually got around $35 million in funding.
Ever since landing in the Big Apple, Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, have been on overdrive attempting to amplify brand awareness to all of their entrepeneurial endeavors, not to mention Mrs. Wilson's new album ECSTASY, which dropped last week.
On the field, Wilson was getting acclimated with his new Giants teammates, wide receivers Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson and tight end Theo Johnson down the road at Georgia Tech, captioning his always buzzy Instagram Stories post, "Good Few Days with the Boyzzz!"
As far as the golf shoes themselves, let's just say TAL wouldn't be dropping $258 for them.