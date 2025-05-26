The Memorial Tournament Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Muirfield Village
The penultimate signature event on the PGA Tour's 2025 calendar is set for this week at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The Memorial Tournament has always been a fun event to watch, and the course has proven to be a true test for the best golfers in the world on a yearly basis.
Rory McIlroy has passed on playing this week, which has understandably left Scottie Scheffler as an overwhelming favorite. It'll be his final before the U.S. Open in two weeks.
Let's take a look at the top names on the odds list, and then I'll break down my favorite bets to win Jack's tournament.
The Memorial Tournament odds
Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +300
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Justin Thomas +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Ludvig Aberg +2200
- Tommy Fleetwood +2800
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Corey Conners +3300
- Hideki Matsuyama +3500
- Daniel Berger +4000
- Jordan Spieth +4000
- Shane Lowry +4000
- Denny McCarthy +4500
- Si Woo Kim +4500
The Memorial Tournament how to watch
- Thursday: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 2-5:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 2:30-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
The Memorial Tournament purse
- Date: Thursday, May 29-Sunday, June 1
- Where: Muirfield Village Golf Club
- Purse: $20 million ($4 million to winner)
- 2024 champion: Scottie Scheffler
The Memorial Tournament notable golfers
Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world has finished inside the top eight in six straight starts, including two wins, and now he returns to an event he won last year. With McIlroy taking the week off, this is Scheffler's tournament to lose.
Patrick Cantlay: Muirfield Village has been kind to Patrick Cantlay throughout his career. He won here both in 2019 and in 2021 and has finished inside the top seven five times since 2018. With that being said, he missed the cut here last year. Can he bounce back from that this week and return to the winner's circle?
The Memorial Tournament Best Bets
Justin Thomas (+1800) via FanDuel
Of the top golfers on the odds list, it's Justin Thomas who sticks out to me the most amongst the golfers not named Scottie Scheffler. He's second in the field in true strokes gained over the past six months and already has a win in 2025 at the RBC Heritage, something that can't be said for the likes of Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood. We may be getting a bit of a discount on Thomas due to him missing the cut at the PGA Championship, but he was in good enough form before that tournament that I'm willing to look past it.
His elite approach play is going to be good enough to at least have him in the conversation heading into the weekend.
Corey Conners (+3300) via FanDuel
At a course like Muirfield Village, where accuracy reigns supreme over distance, Corey Conners is going to be a great course fit to compete this week. He's 11th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy, ninth in greens in regulation, and fifth in scrambling from the rough, something that will give him a leg up on the majority of the field at this course. He has also finished inside the top 20 at the Memorial twice over the past three years.
He's quietly having a strong and consistent 2025 campaign. He has finished inside the top 20 in seven of his last eight starts. There's some value on him at the 33-1 price tag.
Keegan Bradley (+5500) via FanDuel
Keegan Bradley is fifth in the field this week in strokes gained from tee to green over the past six months. His downfall has been his putting, but listing a golfer at 55-1 who's gaining +1.63 strokes on the field per round from tee to green is a misprice, in my opinion. He's also coming into this event off a T8 at the PGA Championship.
Team USA's Ryder Cup captain has a chance to take a huge step in playing himself into a role of player-captain with a win this week. He has a better chance of getting it done than you may think.
