Michael Jordan destroys No. 2 Tiger Woods in highest paid athletes of all time list
Michael Jordan has no equal.
At least that's the case in the highest paid athletes of all time list, thanks primarily to his wildly successful Jordan brand for Nike, still a cash-driving machine for No. 1 sneaker brand and His Airness.
As I wrote a couple of weeks ago, the six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls is still not only the GOAT on-the-court in most fans eyes, his shoes obliterate the competition, making Nike $7 billion in 2024.
The 62-year-old MJ sees a huge cut of that, so it's no wonder he's in a league of his own with his $3 billion net worth.
How far behind is No. 2 on the list, Tiger Woods, 49? Try over $1 billion at $1.91 billion.
Sportico, who put together the rankings, also has an inflation-adjust number that makes the difference even more stark: $4.15B vs. $2.79B.
That margin might become even wider since the Jordan brand has officially raded Tiger's turf with its own golf apparel line, including new original kicks. Tiger used to have a must-have brand with Nike as well, but that partnership ended in 2023. Now he has his own line with TaylorMade called Sun Day Red. And well, it's not exactly flying off the shelves.
Right behind Tiger is global soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, at $1.83B - $2.23B adjusted.
The other 40 year old still playing professionally comes in at No. 4 - LeBron James. He's at $1.49B - $1.88B adjusted, in a virtual tie with the other fútbol icon Lionel Messi, 37, now a main attraction for MLS' Inter Miami.
Co-owner David Beckham, 49, is also on the list at No. 8 with $1.2B - $1.61B.
Probably most surprising in the rankings are golfing legends Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, 85, at No. 6 and No. 7 in the rankings as far as the adjusted earnings at $1.82B and $1.75B, respectively.
Rounding out the top 10 is tennis icon Roger Federer, 43, at No. 9, and boxing's pound-for-pound great Floyd Mayweather, 48, at No. 10.
