USA Doesn’t Come Close to What Other Countries Pay For Winter Olympic Gold
The United States took home a record 12 gold medals in the 2026 Winter Olympics, and a total of 33 medals (12 gold, 12 silver, 9 bronze), placing second behind Norway (41 with 18 of them golds).
While U.S. gold medal athletes like Alysa Liu from figure skating can become a household name and parlay their success into big endorsement deals, the gold medal itself from the Milano Cortina Games wasn’t worth nearly as much as other countries pay.
Some athletes like Chloe Kim (who previously won two golds but a silver this time) and Lindsey Vonn, already are millionaires as a result of their Olympic fame.
What the U.S. pays for gold
For 2026, the U.S. paid athletes $37,500 for a gold medal through the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). Someone like Liu with two then made $75k off hers.
And no, a team like both the men’s and women’s hockey teams which are over 20 players are just paid the $37,500 and then that is split per athlete.
Comparing it to other countries
How does that compare to other countries? Well, just look at the list where the U.S. ranks 16th.
What countries pay for gold medals
1. Singapore — $788,000
2. Hong Kong — $768,000
3. Taiwan — $600,000+
4. Poland — $355,000
5. Indonesia — $346,000
6. Kazakhstan — $250,000
7. Malaysia — $240,000
8. Italy — $213,000
9. Philippines — $200,000+
10. Hungary — $167,000
11. Kosovo — $130,000
12. Spain — $111,000
13. Turkey — $90,000
14. France — $85,000
15. South Korea — $45,000
16. United States — $37,500
17. Germany — $35,000
18. China — $30,000–$50,000
19. Canada — $15,000
20. Australia — $13,000
At least the United States isn’t among this list:
Nations that pay $0:
United Kingdom
Norway
Sweden
In case you were wondering, U.S. atheltes make $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze.
The final Milano Cortina bill for the USA
If you are wondering how much USA atheltes made for all medals compared to other countries, take a look below. The U.S. total came to $855k forked out.
