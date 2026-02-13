Chloe Kim narrowly missed out on a record third consecutive Olympic gold in the women’s snowboard halfpipe, finishing with a silver medal. Sponsors love Kim who pulls in a whopping amount per year, but she’s not close to the top.

The 25-year-old Kim from Torrance, California, has several big brand partners she works with like Roxy (outerwear), Oakley (goggles), Nike, Monster Energy, Toyota, Visa, and Batiste.

Kim (USA) makes $4 million per year

Feb 11, 2026; Livigno, Italy; Chloe Kim of the United States reacts after her run during women's snowboard halfpipe qualification during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Through her sponsorships, she’s the highest-paid snowboarder at the game.

Her boyfriend Myles Garrett, meanwhile, makes $40 million a year on his Cleveland Browns contract (without endorsements).

Feb 12, 2026; Livigno, Italy; Chloe Kim of the United States with Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett after her second run in the women's halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Where do other athletes in the Winter Games rank in the major sports?

Lindsey Vonn, Downhill Skiing $8M (USA)

Lindsey Vonn poses for a photo during the U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in preparation for the 2026 Milan Olympic Winter Games at Javits Center. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The 41-year-old gold medalist skier’s fifth Olympic Games ended with a painful broken leg that she just shared a gruesome update on, but Vonn has always been one of the most marketable athletes out there and rules the skiing division.

Vonn holds deals from major brands like Red Bull, Under Armour, Rolex, among many others.

Ilia Malinin, Figure Skating $700k (USA)

Feb 10, 2026; Milan, Italy; Ilia Malinin of the United States of America competes in men's singles short program during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. | James Lang-Imagn Images

The “Quad God” as he’s known has not only made a bold statement with his fit these Olympics, but already has one gold and is favored for another when he competes in the men’s free skate later on Friday.

The 21-year-old will no doubt be one of the most marketable athletes after the Milano Cortina Games. Her already has Coca-Cola, Samsung, Honda, and Xfinity, he is associated with major Olympic sponsors.

Auston Matthews, hockey $20M (USA)

Jan 31, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his game winning shootout goal against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs center and captain is a star on Team USA and hopes to deliver them a gold medal in these Games after NHL players are back in the Winter Olympics for the first time since 2014.

Matthews is on a four-year, $53 million contract extension with Toronto signed in 2023. He also has sponsor deals with Nike, Uber, Prime Hydration, and Royal Bank of Canada, to name a few.

Eileen Gu, freestyle skiing, $23M (China)

Eileen Gu of the People's Republic of China celebrates with her silver medal in the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The controversial 22-year-old American-born skieer who competes for China finished with a silver medal in slopestyle these Games. She won two golds in Beijing 2022, and will have two more chances at gold as of this writing.

Her sport only makes a fraction of her earnings ($100k-$150K) with her modeling career and high-end luxury brand deals. In fact, she has over 20 big company sponsorships.

The list

