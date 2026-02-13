Highest-Paid Winter Olympians by Sport: Where Chloe Kim, Ilia Malinin, others rank
Chloe Kim narrowly missed out on a record third consecutive Olympic gold in the women’s snowboard halfpipe, finishing with a silver medal. Sponsors love Kim who pulls in a whopping amount per year, but she’s not close to the top.
The 25-year-old Kim from Torrance, California, has several big brand partners she works with like Roxy (outerwear), Oakley (goggles), Nike, Monster Energy, Toyota, Visa, and Batiste.
RELATED: Myles Garrett Steals GF Chloe Kim’s Olympic Spotlight in Crazy Fit With Her Face on It
Kim (USA) makes $4 million per year
Through her sponsorships, she’s the highest-paid snowboarder at the game.
Her boyfriend Myles Garrett, meanwhile, makes $40 million a year on his Cleveland Browns contract (without endorsements).
Where do other athletes in the Winter Games rank in the major sports?
Lindsey Vonn, Downhill Skiing $8M (USA)
The 41-year-old gold medalist skier’s fifth Olympic Games ended with a painful broken leg that she just shared a gruesome update on, but Vonn has always been one of the most marketable athletes out there and rules the skiing division.
Vonn holds deals from major brands like Red Bull, Under Armour, Rolex, among many others.
Ilia Malinin, Figure Skating $700k (USA)
RELATED: Ilia Malinin Melts Hearts With Unique Olympic Gold Celebration
The “Quad God” as he’s known has not only made a bold statement with his fit these Olympics, but already has one gold and is favored for another when he competes in the men’s free skate later on Friday.
The 21-year-old will no doubt be one of the most marketable athletes after the Milano Cortina Games. Her already has Coca-Cola, Samsung, Honda, and Xfinity, he is associated with major Olympic sponsors.
Auston Matthews, hockey $20M (USA)
The Toronto Maple Leafs center and captain is a star on Team USA and hopes to deliver them a gold medal in these Games after NHL players are back in the Winter Olympics for the first time since 2014.
Matthews is on a four-year, $53 million contract extension with Toronto signed in 2023. He also has sponsor deals with Nike, Uber, Prime Hydration, and Royal Bank of Canada, to name a few.
Eileen Gu, freestyle skiing, $23M (China)
RELATED: Eileen Gu Stuns in Ab-Revealing Top While Model Chills in Olympic Village Room
The controversial 22-year-old American-born skieer who competes for China finished with a silver medal in slopestyle these Games. She won two golds in Beijing 2022, and will have two more chances at gold as of this writing.
Her sport only makes a fraction of her earnings ($100k-$150K) with her modeling career and high-end luxury brand deals. In fact, she has over 20 big company sponsorships.
The list
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.