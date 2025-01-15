Fact or Fiction: TGL Is the Boost That Pro Golf Needed
Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where we have also rocketed bunker shots off the flag that left our friends rolling in laughter.
Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
The tech-infused simulator golf league TGL has been the talk of golf for two weeks, drawing solid ratings in its first week and then rolling out Tiger Woods in Week 2. This is the shot in the arm the pro game needed.
Bob Harig: FICTION. This is not a knock on TGL, which is an intriguing idea that can capture a different kind of audience that perhaps translates to the greater game. But the professional touring game as it is needs more than a one-day-a-week TV show. TGL certainly has potential. But it’s a small part of the overall golf landscape.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. I think TGL is off to a nice start and has real potential—I remain intrigued to see how it evolves. But the real change that men’s pro golf needs is for the biggest stars to play in the same field more than four times a year.
John Schwarb: NEUTRAL. All this midweek buzz has been fun and TGL could very well have staying power as a winter TV product. But when it gets more viewers and chatter than the PGA Tour events before and after it, you’re reminded of the deep hole pro golf has dug for itself.
Branden Grace was brought back by his LIV Golf team despite finishing in the league’s relegation zone. That’s a serious blow to LIV Golf’s credibility.
Bob Harig: FACT. The entire relegation and promotion system has been turned into a farce. Lessening the spots via the Promotions event from three to one. Announcing that players who are relegated can be brought back for a “business reason” and then making Grace go to the Promotions event anyway–only to retain him. Then you’ve got players who were not in the relegation zone such as Eugenio Chacarra and Pat Perez who were not retained over players who finished below them. Better to blow up this aspect of LIV and start over.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. What are we doing here? As Bob mentions, LIV’s relegation/promotion system has taken on the look of an old boys club. LIV should go back to the drawing board.
John Schwarb: FACT. Teams in all sports have the right to sign mediocre players (and some are quite good at it), but the whole point of LIV’s relegation system was to show the world that the league isn’t a closed shop. This is a terrible look.
Jordan Spieth announced he’ll return to the PGA Tour in two weeks at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his first action since wrist surgery in August. He doesn’t necessarily have to win to earn a Ryder Cup captain’s pick come September.
Bob Harig: FACT. He doesn’t have to win but he needs to be competitive, such as contending often, making it to the Tour Championship, at least being in the conversation as far as the team standings. His experience and skill are obviously attributes but the Americans have plenty of good players if his game is not strong.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. He’s proven himself to be an asset and an adaptable partner at the team events. A PGA Tour win isn’t a requirement for him, but he could at least play himself back into the top 50 of the World Ranking (he’s currently 71st) to justify his spot.
John Schwarb: FACT. Spieth has played in the last five Ryder Cups so his experience already puts him on Capt. Bradley’s short list for picks—I think he has to play himself off the team. But a win sure would be nice to have prior to Bethpage so there’s no second-guessing.