LIV Golf Lands Multi-Year TV Deal, Will Be Shown Live This Year

The Saudi-backed league will air across Fox, FS1 and other Fox channels.

Bob Harig

LIV Golf has landed a new TV deal with Fox.
LIV Golf announced a multi-year media rights deal Thursday with Fox Sports that will see all of its tournament rounds carried live across one of the Fox family of networks.

The U.S. deal will see LIV Golf paid a rights fee—a change from the revenue-sharing agreement LIV had with the CW Network the last two years—while LIV's own broadcast team will remain intact.

LIV Golf will continue to handle production and those costs.

Sports Business Journal has previously reported that a deal with Fox was being negotiated.

LIV Golf said in making the announcement that more than half of the League’s schedule will air on Fox or FS1 but it did not give a breakdown by tournament or rounds. Select rounds will air on FS2, Fox Business or the Fox Sports App.

The LIV Golf+ app will stream all rounds but will require a subscription in the U.S.  Details were not announced.

LIV Golf’s 14-event schedule begins with the Feb. 6-8 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia followed a week later by a tournament in Adelaide, Australia.

Bob Harig
Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods" and "Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry." He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

