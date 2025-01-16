LIV Golf Lands Multi-Year TV Deal, Will Be Shown Live This Year
LIV Golf announced a multi-year media rights deal Thursday with Fox Sports that will see all of its tournament rounds carried live across one of the Fox family of networks.
The U.S. deal will see LIV Golf paid a rights fee—a change from the revenue-sharing agreement LIV had with the CW Network the last two years—while LIV's own broadcast team will remain intact.
LIV Golf will continue to handle production and those costs.
Sports Business Journal has previously reported that a deal with Fox was being negotiated.
LIV Golf said in making the announcement that more than half of the League’s schedule will air on Fox or FS1 but it did not give a breakdown by tournament or rounds. Select rounds will air on FS2, Fox Business or the Fox Sports App.
The LIV Golf+ app will stream all rounds but will require a subscription in the U.S. Details were not announced.
LIV Golf’s 14-event schedule begins with the Feb. 6-8 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia followed a week later by a tournament in Adelaide, Australia.