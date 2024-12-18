Paige Spiranac net worth: How much is the viral golf star worth?
It would be difficult to discuss the virality of golf without mentioning Paige Spiranac
The 31-year-old retired from playing the game professionally back in 2019, but has since become one of golf's biggest influencers due to her presence on social media. Thanks to this work, Spiranac has built up quite a following, including multiple endorsement and sponsorship deals. But how much money does the now viral sensation make with her content? Here is everything you need to know about Paige Spiranac's wealth.
Paige Spiranac's net worth
As of 2024, Spiranac's net worth is roughly $3 million, according to Marca. While she did earn some of that wealth from her days playing golf the majority of it is credited to her online work.
Spiranac boasts an incredible 4.4 million followers on Instagram, another 1 million on X (formerly known as Twitter), and over 450K subscribers to her YouTube Channel. Through her posts, which is a mix of golf, lifestyle, and fitness content, Spiranac is able to rake in between $35,000 to $47,000 for sponsored posts, per Marca. Some of her annual partnerships reportedly bring her in between $500K to $1 million per year.
The athlete also launched her subscription-based platform, OnlyPaige, which is another service that has helped her monetize her assets. On OnlyPaige, Spiranac releases golf instructional videos, including tutorials, vlogs, and livestreams.
Another area that has netted Spiranac's profit is her brand partnerships. This includes brands that are golf-related like Callaway, 18Birdies, and Swag, as well as more commonly known companies like Lululemon and Women's Health. Her portfolio also includes Karma Tequila and PointBet USA. This past October, she announced her collaboration with SportsGrid.
Spiranac currently lives in a luxurious home in Scottsdale, Arizona. Her achievements in content creation continue to cement her as one of golf's biggest names.
