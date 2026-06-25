Caitlin Clark Left Off WNBA's 30th Anniversary Poster — And Fans Aren't Happy

Caitlin Clark has undoubtedly brought a lot of attention to the WNBA, and her participation continues to drive record viewership for the league.

For example, on June 16, when Clark and the Indiana Fever beat the Toronto Tempo 113-91 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the game averaged 1 million viewers, according to Sports Media Watch. That marked the biggest audience for a WNBA game on cable or streaming all season.

What makes that 1 million number even more impressive is that the game wasn't broadcast on national TV. It was on the USA Network, a cable channel.

With Clark bringing the numbers in, one would think the league would want to feature her on the WNBA's 30th anniversary poster. But she's nowhere to be found.

Caitlin Clark Doesn't Make WNBA's 30th Anniversary Poster

On Wednesday, the WNBA took to social media to share its 30th anniversary poster. "Celebrate 30 years of the W with this commemorative anniversary poster," it stated in a post on X.

Bring a piece of WNBA history home. 🏀



Celebrate 30 years of the W with this commemorative anniversary poster. WinCraft's poster is available now!



Tap the link to shop:https://t.co/LQklJBTHgM #WNBALegacyTrail pic.twitter.com/KqUysMf6gk — WNBA (@WNBA) June 24, 2026

Fans quickly noticed that Clark wasn't on it. They weren't happy about it either. A few shared their own version of the poster with Clark in the center and the comment, "Fixed it!"

"The WNBA left Caitlin Clark off their 30th anniversary poster. We have truly never seen anything like this," Clay Travis of Outkick stated on X. "The league got a golden goose and is doing everything they can to kill her."

"I'm assuming this is a parody post and not actually real, right?" one follower said. "Because there's no way a serious organization would omit their most famous player of all-time and the entire reason why people actually watch the WNBA now."

"How do you leave off the sole reason for the explosive growth of the league the past couple years?" another asked.

Caitlin Clark Exited Fever-Mercury Game Early

Also on Wednesday, Clark played in the Fever-Phoenix Mercury game but left the game with 5:15 left in the third quarter due to injury.

After the game, Fever coach Stephanie White ripped into the officials for not calling what she labeled as two "cheap shots" on Clark during the game. The Fever fell to the Mercury 111-109.

"We have a generational talent and WNBA superstar who had two cheap shots [against her] right there that weren't called," White told reporters after the game. "Absolutely unacceptable."

At one point, Clark was on the ground, and Mercury player Alyssa Thomas appeared to push her fist down onto Clark's neck. There was no call.

"No. 1, you've got to call it," White said. "It's absolutely egregious and utterly disrespectful."