Nets' Mikel Brown Jr. on Rajon Rondo, Donovan Mitchell and His Message to Brooklyn

Mikel Brown Jr. wasn't a total lock for Brooklyn Nets fans leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft. Much of the fanbase did not know exactly who would end up in the borough at No. 6, because while he was expected to be a Net, there was buzz about late lottery picks like Aday Mara and Nate Ament, and many other fans preferred Darius Acuff Jr.

Nevertheless, Brown will bring that same excitement from his lone season at Louisville to Brooklyn. The Nets got their franchise point guard, who showed out in the NBA Summer League. He averaged 16.7 points, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game in July's action, a sign that his shooting and playmaking will translate to the pros.

But Brown wants the fans to know that it isn't always about the individual numbers. The 6-foot-5 floor general recently hopped on Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady, an AMP Sports Original Series, and sent a message to Brooklyn regarding his game.

“Yeah, I think one, my impact on winning, you know, not really just trying to fill up the stat sheet," Brown said. "At the end of the day, it's about plus-minus with me. Like if I'm on the court, are we in a plus? Are we, you know, winning the margins?

"I feel like that's the biggest thing that kind of separates me from everybody else. And some things that I want Nets fans to know is that, you know, I'm all about winning. Whether that's me scoring it, whether that's me playmaking, whether that's me being a leader, or if I have to be like all of them. Like, I've taken on that burden.”

There's no doubt that Brown has the potential to be a lead guard in the NBA. He already has a close relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers guard and former Louisville star Donovan Mitchell, but also found mentorship in champion and potential Hall-of-Fame point guard Rajon Rondo.

Despite the two coming from rival schools, they connected during Louisville's season. Brown had a surprising takeaway after picking Rondo's brain.

Brooklyn Nets rookie Mikel Brown Jr. spent time with NBA legend Rajon Rondo to elevate his game while at Louisville.



“I was fortunate enough to have him as a mentor this year… We watched some film together. Played a little bit of chess. I got to pick his brain a lot this year.”… pic.twitter.com/kjuVl3Hr8v — Jed Katz (@JedKatz_) July 29, 2026

“I don't think he gets enough credit," Brown said. "And I was fortunate enough to have him as a mentor this year. He was in Louisville, invited me to his crib and we watched some film together. Played a little bit of chess. I got to pick his brain a lot this year. Watch film with him.

"You know, people view him as very smart, which he is very smart, but he just like to me, he just broke the game down in just such a simple way.”

The Nets aren't necessarily regarded as a postseason team, but right now, everyone's 0-0. There's a path to the Play-In Tournament/playoffs, and much of that has to do with Brown's transition as a star. He's certainly surrounded himself with those who have experience in the bright lights, a great sign for Brooklyn.