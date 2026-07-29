The Cleveland Cavaliers had a successful 2025-26 season, and they want to keep that momentum going. However, this offseason has been a challenge.

The Cavs missed out on a big free agent in LeBron James, and it was reported that he met with the front office earlier this month.

Now, the Cavs are moving on to other options, and there are still some notable names left. Cleveland needs wing depth, and since James' decision, that area has been the primary focus.

Adding a wing could salvage Cleveland's offseason, and currently, the team is tied to multiple players. With that said, here are the wings tied to Cleveland and where the team stands with them.

Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga is one of the bigger names left in free agency, and during this time, two teams have come up. The Cavaliers are interested, and the Los Angeles Lakers are still in the running. Kuminga last played for the Atlanta Hawks, and they acquired him in a deal with the Golden State Warriors. Golden State received Kristaps Porziņģis, and Atlanta received Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

In his time with the Hawks, Kuminga played 16 games. He averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. The championship-winning forward had some impressive games during that time, including a 27-point outing in his debut. Then, he got off to a slow start in the playoffs, but he improved in the last few games of the series.

Kuminga could help the Cavs, and at 23 years old, he still has room to grow. Cleveland is a good fit, and if the franchise can pull off a sign-and-trade, the Cavaliers will have a new wing. However, if they miss out on Kuminga, there is a veteran who can fill that void.

DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan remains an option, as he was waived by the Sacramento Kings earlier this month. Since then, he has been attached to multiple teams, and Cleveland is one of them.

The veteran forward remains a reliable scorer, and he averaged 18.4 points in his second season with the Kings. He can help out a contending team, and teams like the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat are keeping an eye on him.

If Cleveland goes in this direction, they have another scoring option alongside Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. The backcourt duo is seeking its first championship, and DeRozan is in the same boat. If these veteran players are on the same page, they have a shot at contending. It is something worth exploring, and with the Eastern Conference getting stronger, DeRozan's consistent scoring can keep the Cavs afloat. Then, adding another wing could help them even more.

Mario Hezonja

After missing out on James, the Cavaliers made a move. They signed Hezonja, and the EuroLeague star was going to play in the NBA for the first time since the 2019-20 season. However, the deal has hit a snag.

Hezonja's contract with Real Madrid had an NBA out clause, and the deadline was July 20th. The forward signed with the Cavs after that, and now, Cleveland is taking the necessary steps to make the signing official.

Eventually, the situation will be resolved, and Hezonja can help out the team. Until then, the Cavs will continue their search for a wing, and a new name has come into play.

Peyton Watson

Watson is a 23-year-old wing, and he averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season. He also shot 41.1 percent from 3-point range.

The Nuggets offered him a five-year, $70 million deal, and they are trying to be cautious as they deal with luxury tax issues. Multiple teams are interested in a sign-and-trade situation, and the Cavs can get involved.

Watson won a championship back in 2023, and since then, his role has increased. As a result, his stats continue to improve. He is a solid option for the Cavs, and if the others fall through, this may be the way they go.

After a disappointing start, the Cavaliers want to finish the offseason on a decent note. Adding one of these wings would help, and once that is out of the way, Cleveland can prepare for its season.