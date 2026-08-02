4 Moves Cleveland Cavaliers Can Still Make in August

As we now enter the final month of the NBA offseason before training camp begins, the Cleveland Cavaliers still have time to bolster their roster when the team gets together on September 29.

The LeBron James ship has long since sailed, but the Cavs have re-signed Donovan Mitchell, inked wing player Mario Hezonja and are in advanced talks with James Harden over a new deal.

There is still plenty of untapped talent left that will fit Cleveland’s style and what they are looking for ahead of the new season, as they look to go one better than last term, when they were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals to eventual champion New York Knicks.

DeMar DeRozan can provide Cleveland with options at the wing

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not often you hear this, but Cleveland could have options at small forward, a position that has often been utilized by a player who is either out of position or undersized.

After being waived by the Sacramento Kings last month, DeMar DeRozan definitely fits the bill in terms of a solid wing player. Even coming towards the latter stages of his career, DeRozan can still play.

He averaged 18.4 points in his second season with the Kings and can help a team contending for a title with his solid midrange game and deceptively quick first step, allowing him to attack the basket and score that way.

The idea of the Cavs being a contender in a vastly strengthened Eastern Conference this year will no doubt entice DeRozan, and you could argue that he would be favored in the starting lineup ahead of Mario Hezonja if he signed for Cleveland.

Jonathan Kuminga could give Cavs a base for the future, but is he out of reach?

One of the prized free agents still available is Jonathan Kuminga, who at just 23-years-old could give the Cavaliers stability if he is seen as a long-term player.

But, as Kuminga is just 23, he still has room to grow and improve. Cleveland is a decent fit, and if the franchise can pull off a sign-and-trade, the Cavaliers will have another wing to choose from.

In his time with the Atlanta Hawks, Kuminga appeared in 16 games. He averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. They acquired him in a deal with the Golden State Warriors. Golden State received Kristaps Porziņģis, and Atlanta received Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

However, what could play a factor is that Kuminga is hot property at the moment, particularly with the Los Angeles Lakers, who are now adjusting to life without LeBron, and Kuminga would be a suitable replacement. Reports have surfaced recently that an offer has been made.

Payton Watson brings a three-point threat to Cleveland

Jan 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) tries to steal the ball from Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Payton Watson, a 23-year-old forward, averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last season while shooting an impressive 41% from beyond the arc with the Denver Nuggets.

Denver has reportedly offered Watson a five-year, $70 million contract but is being cautious due to its luxury tax situation. With multiple teams exploring a potential sign-and-trade, the Cavaliers could emerge as a serious contender.

After winning a championship in 2023, Watson has steadily taken on a larger role with the Nuggets, and his production has continued to improve each season.

He would be a strong addition for Cleveland, and if the team's other targets don't materialize, Watson could become a realistic option.

Kevin Love is an outside bet, but still worth a shot

Mar 18, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It comes as no surprise that Kevin Love enters this conversation, as the veteran forward is an unrestricted free agent, and a reunion could be on the cards, though LeBron’s decision not to come back to Cleveland now makes this an outside shot.

Love averaged 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 37% from three-point land in 37 appearances for the Utah Jazz last season.

But he played on a side focused on improving its draft position late in the season, so he played with different lineups, which hampered him from playing a more prominent role.

Returning to Cleveland, where Mitchell has now committed to the franchise, and there could be a possible return to the squad for Harden, Love could be tempted for a final title push.