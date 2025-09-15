Taylor Swift was secretly at Chiefs loss to Eagles behind ‘hidden wall’ allegedly
Taylor Swift did indeed attend the Kansas City Chiefs home game in her first NFL appearance since getting engaged to Travis Kelce — although she had quite the stealth entrance this time based on a video that has gone viral.
Usually cameras are all over Swift at games with her entrances and fits, as well as having a good time in the suite rooting on her man. There was none of that on Sunday for the Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
After the couple announced their engagement with a epic proposal from Kelce and a pricey ring that experts continue to debate the price of, they were seen taking in Kelce’s Cincinnati Bearcats college team playing at Arrowhead where he was booed.
Swift also traveled to Nashville, Tennesse, for Brittany Mahomes’ 30th birthday where they took an epic photo together, and she was at the opening of Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ KC steakhouse, 1587 Prime where she has a signature drink in her honor.
For Sunday’s game, a video has gone viral that supposedly shows her hidden behind a moving wall as she made her entrance.
The reason for the secrecy this time around is unknown. At least, it’s unlike the Super Bowl where Eagles fans booed her when she was shown on the jumbo screen.
Swift wasn’t the good luck charm this time either, as the Chiefs fell 20-17 to the Eagles and are now 0-2 on the season and have lost three in a row for the first time with Kelce and Mahomes. Kelce also had a crucial drop for what would’ve been a touchdown but instead ricocheted into an interception and changed the game.
The Chiefs travel to the New York Giants next week and then are back home on September 28 vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Will Swift not only show up for that one but actually show herself? Stay tuned.
