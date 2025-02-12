Why Taylor Swift was booed at the Super Bowl
No one goes after Taylor Swift. No one!
So that's why it was probably the most talked-about moment from Super Bowl LIX besides Kendrick Lamar's Drake take-down halftime show with his overt and hidden knockout punches.
Swifties were understandably upset, and many casual fans watching the Philadelphia Eagles do their best Kendrick Lamar impression by destroying the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in a game that was never close, wondered why the global icon that seems universally beloved got the crowd's wrath.
Is it the fault of the famous boo-birds known as Philly fans? To put it simply, yes.
But wait, before you add it to the list of bull-s*** stereotypes always heaved at Philadelphia diehards, there is a good reason why Eagles fans feel betrayed.
Swift, 35, originally from Reading, Penn., which is very much in the Philadelphia DMA, had proclaimed herself an Eagles fan, often being snapped by paparazzi wearing Birds gear and wearing an Eagles jersey on her billion-dollar Eras Tour stop in Philly, along with past tours as well.
Heck, it's even a lyric in her 2020 song "Gold Rush."
"I see me padding 'cross your wooden floors, with my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door," Swift wrote.
But understandably, Swift switched allegiances when she got serious with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, also 35.
Unfortunately for Swift, Philly, known as the "City of Brotherly Love," expects loyalty first and foremost, especially with their professional sports teams. Heck, even Eagles legend Jason Kelce, Travis' older brother, 37, and "New Heights" co-host, got heat from Birds fans for not solely rooting for his former team, including this author.
That's because ever since the Revolutionary War, the Philly faithful do not like turncoats. (And both the Chiefs and British army are redcoats.) So while the global icon has every right to openly root for her man and his team, Eagles fans feel betrayed.
If it makes Swifties feel any better, Philly fans boo their own. And if Taylor and Travis ever break up, Philly fans will take her back with open arms.