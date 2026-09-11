Christian McCaffrey's Wife Olivia Culpo Reveals 'Uncomfortable' Feeling as 49ers' Star Leaves for Australia

Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers' season opener, Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, is explaining an "uncomfortable" feeling she has before kickoff.

McCaffrey is gearing up for the 49ers' trip to Melbourne, Australia, where they will be facing the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10. The former Miss Universe most likely will not be attending the overseas game, as she is currently pregnant with their second child.

In an Instagram photo dump, she explained why she feels uncomfortable as she shared a mirror selfie wearing a blue maxi dress, showing off her growing belly while holding her daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, on her other hip.

“I can confirm this is as uncomfortable as it looks,” the post’s caption read.

McCaffrey and the 49ers left on Sept. 4 for their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia to allow their bosies time to acclimate to the time difference (the Rams touched down the day before the game), leaving Culpo on parent duty by herself for nearly a week.

The rest of the post shared more joyous moments of the couple's summer, which included celebrating McCaffrey's milestone 30th birthday, complete with a cutout of the star running back.

Culpo added a photo of McCaffrey feeding their daughter on the plane, wearing a mini sombrero, and another of her lounging on the beach in a black cutout dress. She included other precious moments with their daughter who was born in July 2025 with her giving the NFL star a kiss at the pool and another with the model laughing with her in their backyard.

The model added some photos of the couple's home remodeling, and Colette walking to her dad during training camp practice. Culpo captioned her collection of special summer moments, "Summer '26 with our growing lil family."

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Announce Baby No. 2

Culpo and McCaffrey's family is getting a little bit bigger. The couple made the announcement in a joint post on Instagram back in May.

The model wore a long-sleeved white dress as she sat next to McCaffrey as they shared a kiss on a blanket in a field. Their daughter and dog were also a part of the photoshoot, as Colette was seen being held by the NFL star and sitting on Culpo's lap.

Their puppy, named Oliver Sprinkles, also had a solo moment as he sat next to the printed sonogram images and a basket of apples.

"Best birthday gift Baby #2," the couple wrote in the caption, adding a red heart emoji.

Christian McCaffrey on Fatherhood

McCaffrey is "fully embracing fatherhood," as he shared that his family is the most important to him and a reminder to keep going.

Last year, he spoke to People when Colette was about five months old and shared how seeing them before games is a "quick reminder of why you're doing it."

He reminisced about how he enjoyed watching his father, Ed McCaffrey, play in the NFL and how it means the world to him that his daughter is there at his games, even if she won't remember him. McCaffrey shared that just for her "to be present when I played means a lot to me."

McCaffrey and the 49ers will be facing the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 pm ET at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.