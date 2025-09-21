Christian McCaffrey shares precious pre-game moment with stylish Olivia Culpo, new baby Collette
The San Francisco 49ers first home game of the 2025 season brought out the team's cutest new fan on Sunday.
Olivia Culpo, wife of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, brought the couple's two-month-old baby girl down to the field pre-game to experience her first NFL sideline on gameday.
RELATED: 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, wife Olivia Culpo announce baby's name
Cameras on the field level captured the previous moment McCaffrey spotted his newborn and ran over for a quick snuggle. The former first-rounder got a good luck kiss from Culpo and a quick photo-op with baby Collette who wore a teensy tiny McCaffrey jersey and a bright red bow on her head.
RELATED: Olivia Culpo shares before-and-after bikini photos before baby
Little Collette even wore yellow pants to mimic the San Francisco gold that her dad's often wearing on gameday.
Culpo, meanwhile, sported an oversized red leather jacket with a white tank tucked into white jeans. She finished the look off with white booties and some 70s inspired sunglasses. The new mom shared on TikTok that she chose the oversized jacket because she's still building her postpartum body confidence.
What the business owner, entrepreneur and stylish influencer really wanted to wear, she said, was a tiny 49ers corset top from Off Season, the brand from designer and fellow 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk. The top will inevitably make an appearance once Culpo doesn't have to worry about new mom concerns like the baby-friendliness of her outfits.
RELATED: Kay Adams stuns in 49ers crop top sweater from Kristin Juszczyk line
McCaffrey and the 49ers pulled out the win on Sunday in front of Culpo, baby Collette and the home crowd. After McCaffrey picked up 20 yards on a pass with 25 second remaining against the Cardinals, kicker Eddie Pineiro knocked through a 35-yard field goal to win, 16-15. San Francisco remains undefeated with a 3-0 record.
