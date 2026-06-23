Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancee Georgina Rodriguez Announces 'Dream' News Amid World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up for another World Cup match on Tuesday with Team Portugal facing Uzbekistan.

While Ronaldo is having his moment at the World Cup, his fiancee Georgina Rodriguez, has announced some big news of her own.

Rodriguez has landed on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Espana. She shared the good news on Sunday, just days before Ronaldo's big game at the World Cup.

"My dream cover," she stated on social media, along with a gallery of photos of her cover, as well as her cover shoot. The photos show her posing on a boat on the ocean, some shots with her in a black two-piece bathing suit and another with a two-piece dress.

Georgina Rodriguez Shares Outtakes From Harper's Bazaar Photo Shoot

On Monday, Rodriguez also posted on socials photos of a stunning black-and-white photo shoot, as well as random color shots. With this gallery, she simply tagged Harper's Bazaar Espana with a heart emoji.

Between all the career posts, Rodriguez also shared footage of her daughter singing with the caption: "My little big star" with rainbow, star and heart emojis.

"She is very good actually and sings it in a very smart way, avoiding all the trap of the song," one follower exclaimed on socials.

"I want to go to a concert of hers when she grows up," another said with star and heart emojis.

Rodriguez has a massive social media following. She has more than 73 million followers on Instagram alone. Ronaldo has her beat, though, with 667 million Instagram followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo Back at the World Cup for Another Run

For Ronaldo, this marks his sixth World Cup, and it's also expected to be his final one. He hasn't brought Portugal a World Cup championship yet, however.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez got engaged in August of 2025 after around a decade together. Now, the two are planning a wedding, although he's obviously focused on the World Cup at the moment.

For the proposal, Ronaldo pulled out all the stops. He proposed with a large diamond ring that is projected to be between 20 to 40 carats and worth up to $7 million.

The two have two biological daughters, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, and Ronaldo has three other children, which they co-parent: Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva Maria and Mateo.