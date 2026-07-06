Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancee Georgina Rodriguez Shares Cozy Photos Amid World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the center of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and on Monday Portugal continues on its journey to win the championship. His future wife, Georgina Rodriguez, and his family are being supportive, as always.

It's hard to believe, but the Portuguese forward has competed in six World Cup tournaments but has yet to win it for Portugal. He has participated in the World Cup in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026, and his best showing was in 2006, when Portugal snagged fourth place.

However, that doesn't take away from the reality that Ronaldo is still one of the most decorated players in soccer. He's won the 2016 UEFA European Championship and the 2019 UEFA Nations League for Portugal, among other honors.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Future Wife Georgina Rodriguez Posts Snuggly Photos and World Cup Footage

Ronaldo is busy at the World Cup, but his fiancée is showing her support for him online.

Amid his participation in the World Cup, Rodriguez took to social media to share images of their family watching Ronaldo doing his thing on the soccer field, as well as a couples photo just of the two of them.

"Familia," she captioned the family photo. This post also had footage of the family in the stands, cheering for Ronaldo and holding up a Portuguese flag.

"Dad's talisman," she wrote on the photo of just the two of them.

In this one, they appear cozy and to be in a snuggle position, relaxing outside on a chair with large cushions, with Rodriguez wearing a long, blue and white striped summer dress.

Rodriguez also recently shared photos from her appearance on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Espana.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Retirement Status After the 2026 World Cup

Ronaldo, 41, hasn't confirmed if he's retiring yet, but he has said that this will be his final World Cup. That makes the stakes even higher.

"I want to enjoy it as much as possible, because it will be my last World Cup, yes," Ronaldo said, according to OneFootball. "But I hope that tomorrow won't be my last game in the World Cup … I'll [retire] when I want to, not when you want me to. It's a waste of time to keep asking that question. "But I don't want to draw attention to that. The most important thing is tomorrow."

If anyone can help Portugal finally secure a World Cup victory, it's Ronaldo. He has scored 11 goals in World Cup matches so far, so it's just a matter of time before he adds to that tally this year.