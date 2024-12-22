Deshaun Watson's gf Jilly Anais flexes insanely priced Birkin in Rolls Royce
Model and social media influencer Jilly Anais knows how to live a life of luxury. Jilly is is the longtime girlfriend of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and the two have been dating for approximately five years, but she is successful in her own right.
All you need to do is take a spin around social media to see Jilly flaunting her lavish, jett-setting lifestyle.
This weekend, Jilly shared a series of photos from a fancy sushi night where she flexed her ridiculously priced and oversized Hermes Birkin bag while sitting in a Rolls Royce.
She captioned the photos, "Timeless," with a yellow heart emoji to match the color of her Birkin.
A quick spin around Madison Avenue Couture shows the bag can range between $50,000-$65,000 depending on the exact features and size. There is no penny-pinching going on there, but hey, it's the holidays so splurge away.
Sometimes you just have to pop out and show 'em.
Jilly has amassed an Instagram following of more than 2.4 million.
Along with dabbling in video blogs, she has her own perfume, Boss Baby by Jilly Anais, and multiple cookbooks including This Boss Babe Can Cookbook and She Cooks Too!
There is apparently no slowing an influencer down.
