Deshaun Watson's gf Jilly Anais flexes insanely priced Birkin in Rolls Royce

Social media influencer Jilly Anais, the girlfriend of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, flexed her oversized Hermes Birkin while out on a sushi date.

Josh Sanchez

Jilly Anais walks the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week.
Jilly Anais walks the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Model and social media influencer Jilly Anais knows how to live a life of luxury. Jilly is is the longtime girlfriend of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and the two have been dating for approximately five years, but she is successful in her own right.

All you need to do is take a spin around social media to see Jilly flaunting her lavish, jett-setting lifestyle.

This weekend, Jilly shared a series of photos from a fancy sushi night where she flexed her ridiculously priced and oversized Hermes Birkin bag while sitting in a Rolls Royce.

She captioned the photos, "Timeless," with a yellow heart emoji to match the color of her Birkin.

Jilly Anais, NFL WAGs, Deshaun Watson, Hermes Birkin, Rolls Royce
Jilly Anais/Instagram
Jilly Anais, NFL WAGs, Deshaun Watson, Hermes Birkin, Rolls Royce
Jilly Anais/Instagram

Jilly Anais, NFL WAGs, Deshaun Watson, Hermes Birkin, Rolls Royce
Jilly Anais/Instagram

A quick spin around Madison Avenue Couture shows the bag can range between $50,000-$65,000 depending on the exact features and size. There is no penny-pinching going on there, but hey, it's the holidays so splurge away.

Sometimes you just have to pop out and show 'em.

Jilly Anais, Deshaun Watson, NFL WAG
IMAGO / MediaPunch

Jilly has amassed an Instagram following of more than 2.4 million.

Along with dabbling in video blogs, she has her own perfume, Boss Baby by Jilly Anais, and multiple cookbooks including This Boss Babe Can Cookbook and She Cooks Too!

There is apparently no slowing an influencer down.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA

