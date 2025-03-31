49ers QB Brock Purdy's NFL salary is mind-blowing vs. Deshaun Watson's deal
It's only a matter of time before Brock Purdy gets his monster deal. Or is it?
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch wants a deal to get done, but it's obvious from his most recent comments at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, that there is still a divide in what those final terms will look like in the end.
RELATED: Brock Purdy look like nerdy little brother in 49ers’ Cabo vacation group shot
"Brock wants to be with us," Lynch said. "We want Brock to be with us. When that's the case, these things typically get done. Does it happen this offseason? I don't know. Hopefully, it happens real soon this offseason. I think that's the extent of getting into those things. Like I said, there's motivation on both sides and that's always a good thing."
RELATED: 49ers QB Brook Purdy hilariously photobombs his wife Jenna with contract looming
Motivation. Sure. But Purdy, who could be the most polarizing as far as NFL fans' perspectives on how good he is, probably wants elite franchise QB money. The 49ers probably want something more reasonable, with cocky head coach Kyle Shanahan believing it's as much his system as the former Mr. Irrelevant's pure talent.
As ClutchPoints hilariously points out, Purdy has made less in three entire seasons ($2.617 million), including a Super Bowl appearance, than the disastrous-turning Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson makes each game ($2.7 million).
RELATED: Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais flexes giant engagement rock
That's amazingly sad. As ClutchPoints also points out, during the 25 year old's three seasons, only Patrick Mahomes, current Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen have started more playoff games in that same stretch.
Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson is the only one to have a higher QB rating.
Allen is the most recent one to get that lucrative monster six-year extension at $330 million, with $250 million guaranteed.
Watson of course has a franchise crippling 5-year, $230 million contract, with all of it guaranteed. The other scrutinized contract that Purdy's agent is most assuredly using as a measuring stick is Dak Prescott's contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys at 4-years, $240 million, with $231 million guaranteed.
Purdy still has one year remaining on his rookie contract, which would pay him $5.346 million. If it gets to that point though, it could get ugly.
Or in Watson terms, two game checks.