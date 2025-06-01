Jordan Chiles goes all-white cowboy bikini fit for SI Swimsuit runway show
Jordan Chiles knows how to perform for the crowd. The Olympic gold medalist and national champion UCLA Bruins gymnast rocked an all-white cowboy bikini fit for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s runway show from Miami, and even did a full flip while doing so.
Chiles, 24, returned to college at UCLA after taking a year off to win gold with Simone Biles and the rest of Team USA in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. She’s wowed all season with perfect 10 scores that had her parents going crazy in the stands, and then won the uneven bars natty for the national runner-up Bruins.
Off the mat, Chiles has been equally as impressive like her next-level cowboy fit for a Beyoncé concert, and her new hairdo where she was unrecognizable, and her jaw-dropping dresses at the AMAs, and her SI Swimsuit launch party where she posed with fellow gymnast Livvy Dunne, and of course her Swimsuit photos themselves.
Chiles arrived in Miami for Swim Week and the runway show where she took a “Brunch Babes” photo showing how tiny the 4-foot-11 gymnast is compared to the other models. But then she showed just how mighty she is compared to them with her cowboy look:
And then her front flip that she hit warming up and on the runway:
Remeber Chiles performed on the “Gold Over America Tour” as well. She’s quite the showwoman.
That was quite impressive as she always is, and the crowd ate up her look and flip, too. Bravo, Jordan Chiles.
