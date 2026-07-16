Erling Haaland, Girlfriend Officially Make First Public Appearance Since World Cup

Erling Haaland may have fallen out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when England made mincemeat out of Norway in the quarterfinals, but he's still as popular as ever.

Yes, it was sad for fans of Norway to watch the team lose to England, especially seeing Haaland looking so defeated. He's become such a beloved pop culture figure. But, don't worry, because his superstar status isn't going anywhere.

People love a comeback.

They love seeing a powerful athlete lose only to come back and win. So, Haaland is still very much in the public eye and people are rooting for him. Now, he and his girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, have made their first public appearance together since the World Cup loss.

Erling Haaland and Girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen Step Out for Event

Norway's Erling Haaland and England's Jude Bellingham. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Just three days after Haaland fell out of the World Cup, he and Johansen stepped out in matching styles at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria Show in Taormina, Sicily, at the historic Teatro Antico di Taormina.

The two stole the show. Haaland wore white and ivory with a double-breasted blazer and straight-leg pants, while his lady donned an embroidered tulle gown with crystals and teardrop-shaped beading in the same colors as Haaland.

"Thank you @dolcegabbana for having us. A special evening in Taormina🇮🇹," the couple stated in a collaborative Instagram post with a carousel of photos.

Haaland's teammate Sander Berge was also at the event with his girlfriend, Julie Karlsen. So, consider it a reunion, though an informal one.

Erling Haaland Leaves the World Cup With a Smile

He may have lost, but Haaland was all smiles in his presser after Norway's defeat. Speaking with reporters, he talked about how the experience of being in the U.S. and playing on this big stage has changed him from the inside out.

"These things are surreal; I think this has changed me as a person," he said, according to the official FIFA website. "I think my profile has grown a bit, let's put it that way." He also said that it's "hard to even process it all right now when I look back at the games," but that "it's incredibly special to be part of an event like this. Something I used to watch from the sidelines, and now I'm living it first-hand."

Haaland added: "I feel immense pride, and I'm genuinely moved when I think about how well we performed, the sense of unity back in Norway, and the positivity and joy we've felt both there and here."