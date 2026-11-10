Carson Wentz Was So Bad Monday, It Might Actually Be Good for the Vikings

Over the years, Vikings fans have experienced some horrific quarterback play.

The people of the Twin Cities have been forced to watch Gary Cuozzo and Steve Dils, Sean Salisbury and the husk of Archie Manning. They were anguished by Tarvaris Jackson, Joe Webb and Christian Ponder. They’ve survived Sam Bradford, Case Keenum and Nick Mullens.

And yet despite it all, what Carson Wentz put on tape Monday night in a 23–6 loss to the Bills might stick in the memory of even the most grizzled Vikings fan as the worst performance ever witnessed. It wasn’t just that Wentz was awful, which he was by going 8-of-25 for 81 yards, two interceptions and a lost fumble. It was embarrassing. It was pathetic. Wentz looked lost. At times, he almost looked blind. He was skittish in the pocket. He was inaccurate even when he had time.

TB will take that!!!



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/r47nM0vsQO — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 10, 2026

In short, Wentz was horrendous in every fashion. But there’s a redeeming quality from his play that could prove an enormous help for the Vikings.

Wentz’s performance laid bare that Minnesota must do something, anything, to acquire a quarterback before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline .

Come Tuesday morning, Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley needs to pick up the phone and dial the Raiders. Whatever they want for Kirk Cousins—short of a first-round pick—is acceptable. A second-rounder and a 2027 fifth? Have Cousins on a private jet by lunch.

Cousins has enjoyed a resurgence with the Silver and Black, throwing for 2,340 yards and 20 touchdowns, the latter figure ranking second only to Joe Burrow. All this despite a mediocre receiving corps headlined by Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker.

Should the Vikings trade a first-round pick for Kirk Cousins? @ConorOrr thinks so 👀 pic.twitter.com/MtdWHZu69W — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 10, 2026

If Cousins can’t be had, call the Jets and inquire about Geno Smith, who has been good this year, throwing for 2,078 yards and 12 touchdowns. Again, anything less than a first-rounder and you can tell Smith to buy a heavier coat.

Want to go big? Call the Chargers, who are hilariously refusing to make a deal despite being 0–8, and see if three first-round picks and change would at least get Los Angeles general manager Joe Hortiz to stay on the line and think for a moment about trading Justin Herbert. It’ll probably be a wasted few minutes, but it’s worth a call.

Herbert has been awful, with six touchdowns, 11 interceptions and no visible confidence, but he has been a perennial top-10 quarterback for most of the decade.

As for veteran backups, perhaps the Vikings could make a late-round pick available to the Titans for Mitchell Trubisky. See if Joe Flacco could be pried away from the Bengals. Or check on whether the Chiefs are willing to give up Justin Fields. Maybe dial up the Commanders and touch base on Marcus Mariota. Any of those guys would feel like watching a cross between Joe Montana and Tom Brady compared to Wentz.

At some juncture, it’s an insult to your league-leading defense to not at least try. Coordinator Brian Flores and his unit deserves to see the organization give it a fighting chance, something they didn’t get against Buffalo.

Through eight games, the Vikings are 6–2 and just a half game behind the Bears in the NFC North. Next week, they visit the Packers in a critical game for both teams in the divisional race. If Minnesota brings Kyler Murray or Wentz up there as the starter, it’s an affront to every fan, every defender and every offensive skill-position player who has hopes of a win.

To this point, Murray and Wentz have combined for a stat line of eight touchdowns, five interceptions, a completion percentage of 60.0% and 6.3 yards per attempt. It’s noncompetitive football.

Minnesota has everything in front of it, led by a championship-caliber defense. The Vikings have a chance to not only win the ultra-competitive NFC North, but also challenge for the conference’s top seed. In two weeks, Minnesota takes on the one-loss 49ers in Mexico City.

But without a significant move at the sport’s most significant position, the rest of the season is pointless for the Vikings. They might reach the playoffs, but they’ll do nothing there.

It’s now on the front office to make a move. Without one, Minnesota is cooked.