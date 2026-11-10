How Kirk Cousins Trade Changes Vikings’ Offense Moving Forward

The Vikings finally have their potential savior at quarterback, and it comes in the form of a familiar face.

Kirk Cousins is returning to the Vikings after Minnesota agreed to send one of its 2027 third-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, the 6-2 Vikings will be looking for a much-needed boost to their abysmal passing game in the form of the 38-year-old veteran.

The #Vikings have acquired QB Kirk Cousins in a trade with the Raiders.



The completion of this trade is pending Cousins passing a physical.



📰: https://t.co/VefqxaBaC4 pic.twitter.com/pbx5QhIvbH — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 10, 2026

Is this the boost the offense needs? Will Cousins be able to make an immediate impact?

Let’s break down what the trade means and how it impacts Minnesota’s offense and Super Bowl aspirations.

Vikings finally have a dependable QB as Kirk Cousins returns

Cousins provides an immediate, desperately needed boost to a struggling Vikings passing game and, most importantly, familiarity with head coach Kevin O’Connell’s scheme. Vikings QBs have totaled 1,286 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns through eight games, while Cousins has thrown for 2,340 yards and 20 touchdowns through nine.

Cousins also owns the 15th-best passing grade (75.5) on Pro Football Focus this season, whereas Kyler Murray (68.6) and Carson Wentz (36.6) rank 25th and 57th, respectively.

After Monday's embarrassing offensive showing, the Vikings desperately needed to make a move, and new general manager Nolan Teasley did just that. While the third-round price tag may seem high, the Vikings have the added flexibility of an additional third-round pick from the Jonathan Greenard trade with the Eagles. This was simply a no-brainer move.

Now Cousins may make his Vikings re-debut at the site of his last game in purple, Lambeau Field, where a torn Achilles ended his 2023 season.

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are likely the happiest people in the locker room, as both have suffered greatly due to the lack of reliable QB play since Sam Darnold’s departure in 2024.

Jefferson averaged 98.9 receiving yards per game in 54 games with Cousins at QB. I’d expect to see the Vikings lean back into the offensive scheme that led Jefferson to the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Award.

It’s now Super Bowl or bust for the 2026 Vikings

This move signifies that O’Connell and Teasley see a wide-open Super Bowl window for the Vikings thanks to Brian Flores and his stellar defense. The Vikings are averaging the sixth-fewest points per game in the NFL at 18.3, while their defense is allowing only 14.5.

If Cousins and the offense can score 21 or more points against the better teams in the league, the Vikings should be set up well for a deep postseason run.

Luckily, the Vikings retain their first- and second-round selections, so they’ll be able to pursue a rookie quarterback early in the draft if they identify the right QB. If Fernando Mendoza is any indication, Cousins may be one heck of a mentor.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.