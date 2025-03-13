F1 driver Lewis Hamilton shows his love for old movies by recreating famous Ferris Bueller scene

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

The 40-year-old driving star celebrated his new venture with Ferrari by channeling his inner Matthew Broderick.

Nov 23, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas driver Lewis Hamilton (44) is introduced before the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Circuit.
Lewis Hamilton isn't just proud of representing Ferrari in F1, but is celebrating his new venture by recreating a famous scene from a beloved John Hughes classic.

The 40-year-old racing star shared an Instagram video on Wednesday, March 12, in honor of his first season with the Italian race team. The video in question shows Hamilton edited into the 80's comedy hit Ferris Bueller's Day Off, where he has an exchange with the title character, famously played by Matthew Broderick. 

Hamilton played the role of the mechanic, who in the movie takes the gang's Ferrari car on a joy ride as they enjoy their "day off" in the city. Joining Hamilton for the recreation was Academy Award nominee Edward Norton. 

"Ferris Bueller’s Day Off has been one of my favourite movies since I was a kid. This is to pay homage to the iconic film and to celebrate my first season with Ferrari," Hamilton wrote in the caption. 

Hamilton's post has been viewed over 855,000 times, and received a ton of compliments from his 39 million Instagram followers.

"Iconic stuff from an iconic man," wrote one person.

"the absolute best thing i’ve ever seen in my life," agreed a second person.

A third person wrote, "My brain can’t even comprehend how incredible this is."

RELATED: Lewis Hamilton Spills the Truth on His Ferrari Entry: 'Way to Go'

Born in England, Hamilton has had a prestigious career in F1. He's racked up 105 wins and seven world championships thus far, and has scored a total of 4,862 points in that run. His success on the racetrack earned him the moniker "the champion of champions" and skyrocketed his popularity worldwide.

Hamilton's jump to Ferrari was big news, and even landed him on the cover of TIME Magazine. One can only hope that he has more 80's classic movie parody ideas in store for this next chapter of his life.

