‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy Dunne at her last LSU meet

The viral snake charmer even distracted the team’s official social media accounts with his appearance on senior night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Matt Ryan

LSU Tigers Livvy Dunne looks on during the meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at Maravich Center.
LSU Tigers Livvy Dunne looks on during the meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at Maravich Center.

Livvy Dunne is usually the biggest celebrity in the building when LSU Gymnastics has a meet. Another social media and reality TV star happened to be there on Friday night and stole her thunder.

While Dunne unfortunately wasn’t able to compete after fracturing her patella bone in her knee, she wasn’t missing senior night with the Lady Tigers. She posed for a seniors photo where she wore a brace, and then lost it to crush her leoatard in selfies with her “sistas.”

RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays final home LSU leotard despite injury with sleeveless stunner

LSU was also electric with a school record 198.575 points including a perfect 10 on the beam from Aleah Finnegan in the final home meet of the season vs. the Georgia Bulldogs.

While most of the posts was focused on what was going on in the meet, LSU Gymnastics got distracted by viral snake charmer and season 5 star of “Love Island USA” Rob Rausch in the house at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, and swooned over him on its social media accounts.

Rob Rausch
LSU Gymnastics/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne gets ‘hawt’ in sauna in tank top, minishorts sweat session

Even Livvy’s sister Julz Dunne, who has upstaged her this season as well with her gold cowgirl fit and an epic celebration photo, re-posted a photo oh her posing with Rausch.

Julz Dunne and Rob Rausch
Julz Dunne with Rob Rausch / Julz Dunne/Instagram

While we don’t know the reason he was at the meet, Rausch was born in Louisiana and raised in Alabama.

Rausch has 1.4 million followers on Instagram on 2 million on TikTok and is known for his videos involving snakes. And, of course, has looks like this that would cause a school’s social media account to lose focus over.

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

